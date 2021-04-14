Amesbury man admits he 'accidentally' shot hole in apartment

Apr. 14—AMESBURY — Newburyport District Court documents show that an Amesbury man, wanted by police after skipping his arraignment on firearms-related charges, shot a hole inside his Carriage Hill Road apartment Friday night, scaring neighbors.

In addition to a charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Jeffrey Janvrin, 60, faces charges of possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without an FID.

Amesbury police officers Neil Moody, Travis Tremblay and Sgt. David Noyes responded to Janvrin's apartment complex off Friend Street about 7:20 p.m. after police received a call from the building about shots being possibly shots fired.

Once inside, officers quickly spotted a bullet hole in the top of the hallway wall near Janvrin's apartment. Janvrin was asked to leave his apartment building after police knocked on his door.

"We then asked Jeffrey what happened," Moody wrote in his report. "Jeffrey denied knowing what we were talking about. We pointed out the bullet hole in his wall, which he had no recollection of when or how it happened."

After a few minutes of questioning, however, Janvrin admitted to "accidentally firing a round into the wall. Jeffrey stated that the gun was now in his closet," Moody wrote.

Janvrin consented to a search of his apartment, police said. Officers found a black 9mm Ruger handgun in the hallway next to the bathroom. Officers also found two magazines containing a total of nine bullets. A box containing 35 rounds was later found in a drawer.

Janvrin was eventually arrested and brought to the police station for booking. Court records show he posted $500 bail to secure his release.

The next day, Janvrin failed to show at District Court for his arraignment, prompting Judge Allen Swan to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.