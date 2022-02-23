Amesbury man banned from former street as part of plea deal

Feb. 22—AMESBURY — A Gardner Street resident charged with assault and battery and other offenses in June was barred from living there after reaching a plea deal Friday with an Essex County prosecutor.

Zachary Farrar, 29, was also charged with malicious destruction of property more than $1,200, threatening to commit a crime (two counts), disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, following his arrest June 2 on Gardner Street.

On Friday, Farrar saw the first four charges continued without a finding for a year. During that year, Farrar must stay away from Gardner Street, stay away and have no contact with his victims, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and continue mental health treatment.

Farrar's plea deal comes less than a year after spending six months on probation for domestic assault and battery, according to Newburyport District Court records.

When police responded to Gardner Street on June 2 about 4:30 a.m., they found Farrar on the sidewalk subdued by two men.

Officers Sean Ward and Kyle Dzwonek quickly handcuffed Farrar and placed him in a cruiser. He appeared heavily intoxicated in the cruiser, slurring his words and banging his head against the Plexiglas partition. He kept telling the officers he was "defending my brother."

"I am familiar with Mr. Farrar and his behavior when he drinks heavily," Ward wrote in his report.

One of the two men holding Farrar down told police that Farrar was pounding on his front door and tried to get inside. When asked to leave, Farrar refused. That prompted the homeowner to go outside and remove him from the property. The clamor awoke a next-door neighbor who went outside to see what was happening. Seeing Farrar flailing about, he helped the homeowner subdue him.

"Farrar managed to completely tear (the homeowner's) shirt and repeatedly threatened to kill (him), harm his family and to kill (the next-door neighbor)," Ward wrote in his report.

Story continues

The homeowner told officers he had no idea why Farrar would have any animosity toward him. Both men then filled out "no trespassing" orders with police against Farrar.

Farrar, according to police, pounded on his neighbor's door so hard he damaged it, triggering the malicious destruction of property charge.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.