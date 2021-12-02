Amesbury man charged with aggravated DUI, assault

Dec. 1—An Amesbury man was drunk when clocked driving 114 mph on Interstate 95 south Tuesday morning in Greenland, New Hampshire, according to N.H. State Police.

Craig Cooper, 51, of Amesbury, was pulled over a short time later and arrested. At the Rockingham County Jail, he allegedly assaulted two officers. He is due in the 10th Circuit Court-Portsmouth on Jan. 31 to answer charges, according to a N.H. State Police release.

Cooper was initially spotted by a state police unit flying over Greenland around 9 a.m., minutes after the barracks received word of an erratic driver in a white SUV leaving Portsmouth. The trooper overhead reported to a ground unit that Cooper was going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone. Cooper was still speeding at over 100 mph when he passed the trooper in the cruiser. That trooper pulled him over and quickly determined he appeared intoxicated.

Cooper now faces aggravated DUI, a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and simple assault on a correctional officer.

The aerial unit is part of the N.H. State Police Special Enforcement team which looks for speeders and other aggressive drivers, according to a release.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

