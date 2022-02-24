Amesbury man charged with harassing police officer avoids jail time

Feb. 23—AMESBURY — A Field Street man accused of harassing a local police officer avoided jail time Tuesday when intimidating a witness and other charges were generally continued for six months during his appearance in Newburyport District Court.

Should Colin Noon, 34, not abuse or harass the police officer and stay out of trouble with the law, the charges will be dropped.

In addition to intimidating a witness, Noon was charged with violating an abuse prevention order (two counts) and criminal harassment.

Noon was arraigned on the charges in early October and posted $5,000 cash bail. At the time of his arraignment, he faced domestic violence-related charges against the officer's wife, prompting Essex County prosecutor Michele Belmonte to ask a judge to hold Noon without bail.

Days later, on Oct. 10, Noon pleaded guilty to the charges involving the officer's wife and was sentenced to two years in jail with ail time suspended for two years. During his two years on probation, Noon must stay away and have no contact with her, abide by all restraining orders and remain alcohol free with random screens, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

The officer's wife has a restraining order out against Noon and the same order covers the officer, according to court records. The officer was also listed as a possible witness had the matter went to trial, according to court records.

In asking a judge to revoke Noon's release, Belmonte described how he drove over to the officer while working a road detail and began verbally harassing him. At one point, Noon told the officer that he worked for him because Noon was a taxpayer.

Belmonte said Noon created a "huge safety concern" to the officer and construction workers by bypassing a detour sign and confronting the officer.

"He just wants to harass and intimidate" the police officer, Belmonte said.

Noon drove past the traffic detour so he could confront the officer as he worked the detail at a construction site, according to court records. He then stopped by the officer and said he was lost and needed help getting to Swetts Hill road.

Story continues

"I told Colin to stop playing games because he has lived in Amesbury his entire life and he knows how to get to Swetts Hill Road," the officer wrote in his report. "Noon then stated 'you work for me, you work in my (expletive) town.' He then sped off at a high rate of speed."

In the same report, the officer referred to a confrontation in May when Noon drove over to the officer at another construction site and made an obscene hand gesture. Following that encounter, Belmonte sent Noon and his attorney a letter advising Noon to stop the harassment.

"This event further illustrates why I am in fear for myself and my family, due to his unpredictability and inability to follow judge-issued orders. He continues to show complete disregard for judicial authority and the criminal justice system," the officer wrote in his Oct. 1, 2021, report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.