Amesbury man charged with possessing child porn

Aug. 15—AMESBURY — Local police arrested a Haverhill Road man on child pornography possession charges following a raid of his home Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Decelle, 57, was arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court where Judge William Martin ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail. Should he post bail, Decelle must not use the internet and have no contact with anyone under 18 years old. He is due back in court Aug. 30 for a pretrial hearing.

Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed wrote that he was tipped off by a Rowley police detective who had been monitoring suspicious downloads coming from Decelle's home as part of a larger investigation of internet crimes involving young victims. The Rowley detective obtained a search warrant for Decelle's address and contacted local police so they could serve the warrant Thursday.

Prior to the raid, Reed stationed himself outside the home until other officers arrived. About 4 p.m., the officers knocked on Decelle's door. Decelle was told why police were there and was "compliant and didn't appear to be surprised," Reed wrote in his report.

Decelle agreed to be interviewed by police and admitted he had looked at child pornography on his computer in the past. When asked what kind of software he was using, he named the type spotted by the Rowley detective during his investigation.

"He also informed us the he had some thumb drives (possibly four) which contained child pornography as well and they could be located in the top drawer," Reed wrote in his report.

Reed then asked Decelle how long he had been watching child pornography and he told the detective it had been a "few years."

"I asked Mr. Decelle what age group he tended to look at and he said '8,10,12, 14 for age groups,'" Reed wrote in his report.

During a search of his place, police found children's underwear. When asked how he obtained them, Decelle told officers he found them in Dumpsters. Police also found three videos depicting sexual acts involving children as young as 5 years old, according to Reed's report.

Story continues

"Due to the volume of child pornography more charges will be coming either by the state or federal authorities," Reed wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.