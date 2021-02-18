Amesbury man found competent for trial

Feb. 18—AMESBURY — A Brown Avenue man charged with his third drunken-driving offense and driving recklessly through one of the city's busiest intersections was found to be dangerous by a Newburyport District Court judge Wednesday and ordered held without bail pending trial.

Michael Hanna-Evans, 51, was also charged with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and failing to stop or yield.

Following his arrest Feb. 6, Hanna-Evans was taken to a mental health facility in Worcester where a court clinician examined him and deemed him competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, his attorney, John Bjorlie, tried to persuade Judge Allen Swan not to grant an Essex County prosecutor's motion to keep him in custody until his case is resolved.

Bjorlie argued that his client suffered from depression and anxiety, and reacted the way he did when interacting with police. He also said Hanna-Evans would be willing to wear an alcohol-level monitoring device and a GPS tracking device if Swan determined that although dangerous, there were conditions of release that would ensure the public's safety.

But Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Hanna-Evans had "a history of similar conduct." That and his bad driving record made his release too risky.

Swan agreed with Kennedy and ordered Hanna-Evans held without bail.

Hanna-Evans' next court appearance, via videoconference, is scheduled for March 18 for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.

Amesbury police Officer Samuel Marlar was looking for speeders Feb. 6 about 9:45 p.m. on Elm Street near a construction site when saw a blue Toyota Prius drive speed past a "road closed" sign so it could continue on Elm Street toward Route 110.

Marlar fired up his police lights and pursued the Toyota.

"The vehicle continued driving at an increased rate of speed through a solid red light at the intersection of Elm Street and Macy Street (Route 110)," Marlar wrote in his report.

Hanna-Evans then made a "sweeping left turn" onto Route 110 so he could enter the on-ramp to Interstate 95. It was on the on-ramp where Marlar was able to pull him over.

After speaking to Hanna-Evans, Marlar could tell he was under the influence of alcohol. Hanna-Evans told Marlar he was heading to Amesbury.

By this time, Officer Thomas Nichols arrived to assist.

Hanna-Evans failed a series of field sobriety tests and registered a blood-alcohol level of .182, more than twice the legal limit for drunken driving. Hanna-Evans was handcuffed and told he was under arrest. He then fell to the ground, laid on his back with his feet crossed, and refused to get up.

When the officers ordered him to cooperate, Hanna-Evans began swearing at them. He also threatened to kick an officer between the legs. A third officer arrived and it took all three to pick up Hanna-Evans and place him in a cruiser.

A local ambulance crew was called to the police station and drove him to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, according to Marlar's report. He was later transferred from Anna Jaques to the Worcester hospital for evaluation.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.