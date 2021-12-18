Amesbury man gets jail time for OUI drugs conviction

Dec. 17—AMESBURY — A local man who police say was high on drugs when he crashed his SUV on Route 110 in June, knocking out power to several area residents and businesses, was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to several charges Friday in Newburyport District Court.

The man, Wallace Thayer Bates III, 40, of Haverhill Road was charged with a third driving while under the influence of drugs charge, along with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, destruction of property worth more than $1,200 (four counts) and two counts of leaving the scene of property damage.

Judge Allen Swan sentenced Bates to two-and-a-half years in jail with 18 months to be served for the drugged driving offense. Bates also lost his driver's license for eight years and must wear a GPS tracking device and be under house arrest for six months after he is released from jail. His remaining jail time was suspended for four years while on probation. During that time, he must remain remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and pay a $1,250 fine and other fees.

Bates also pleaded guilty to the negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge and malicious destruction charges and was sentenced to either four years probation or 18 months in jail.

Before Swan pronounced sentence, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy described how several drivers called 911 after seeing Bates driving "all over the road" on June 11 around 3:30 p.m. on Route 110 approaching North Martin Road. After hitting a brick wall near a restaurant, Bates slammed into several telephone polls before going airborne and flipping his SUV six times. The crash took down wires, power boxes and poles before the SUV came to rest by a parking lot.

Bystanders who cut Bates' seat belt so he could get out of the wreck told police he appeared under the influence of something when they spoke to him. When first responders arrived on scene, they noticed several fresh injuries but Bates told them that he "didn't feel any pain," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said some of the 911 calls were frantic in nature with one caller saying "Oh my god, he's going to kill someone."

Bates later admitted to police that he took prescribed medication and marijuana before getting into his SUV, according to Kennedy.

"Quite frankly it was shocking he had as few injuries as he had," Kennedy said.

According to court records, Bates' last OUI conviction was in 2008. His first OUI arrest was around 2000 in Peabody.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.