Amesbury man held without bail after 4th OUI charge

Apr. 26—AMESBURY — A local man charged with his fourth drunken-driving offense early Monday was texting when he slammed his truck into a utility pole and then fled, according to court records.

At his arraignment in Newburyport District Court about nine hours later, Jesse Joyce, 47, of 133 Kimball Road was ordered held without bail until at least Friday when a dangerousness hearing is scheduled.

In addition to a fourth drunken-driving offense, Joyce was charged with leaving the scene after property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, improper use of a mobile phone and a marked lanes violation.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy filed a motion to hold a dangerousness hearing due to the high number of drunken-driving charges. The hearing would determine if Joyce poses too great a risk to society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.

Kennedy said Joyce had been charged with drunken driving three previous times since 1999. Since the last offense took place within the past 10 years (in 2013), she had grounds to file the motion.

Joyce's attorney, Wendy Spillane, objected to the motion, saying because there was legal doubt regarding the 2013 OUI arrest, there was not enough probable cause to hold the hearing.

Judge Allen Swan countered that although Spillane had grounds to argue that matter as the case proceeds, the bar for establishing probable cause was low enough to grant Kennedy's motion.

Joyce was then ordered held without bail pending the hearing Friday.

Police responded to a car crash at 29 Newton Road on Monday about 2:15 a.m. and found a white Ford F-150 with a utility pole laying on top of it and the driver nowhere to be found. Officer Neil Moody checked the license plate and learned the truck was registered to a Kimball Road resident.

When Moody and Officer Travis Tremblay arrived at Joyce's home, they spotted him walking toward the house from the side yard. After asking if Joyce was all right, Moody asked what happened.

"He stated that he was texting and messed up," Moody wrote in his report.

As the officers were talking to Joyce, they could tell he had been drinking alcohol based on his slurred speech and breath. An ambulance crew was called but Joyce refused treatment.

Moody asked Joyce to take a series of field sobriety tests and he agreed. But Joyce had difficulty performing the tests.

A few moments later, Joyce — using colorful language — said he was not going to take any more tests, Moody wrote. Joyce was then placed under arrest and charged, the report said.

Prior to his arrest, Joyce said he "donates a ton of money to the police association every year and we should be giving him a break," Moody wrote in his report.

