Amesbury man held without bail in 'brutal assault'

Dec. 9—AMESBURY — A local man charged with strangling a woman while she was in a bathtub was ordered held without bail Wednesday after a judge deemed him too dangerous to be released while awaiting trial.

Matthew Campbell, 33, of Currier Street, Amesbury, was arrested Nov. 18, hours after the alleged attack and charged with strangulation/suffocation (two counts), threatening to commit a crime (murder), intimidating a witness and assault and battery on a family/household member.

Following Campbell's arraignment the next day in Newburyport District Court, Judge Allen Swan ordered him detained until the dangerousness hearing Wednesday.

Swan was again on the bench Wednesday and after listening to arguments from Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy and defense attorney Paul Moraski, he said there were no conditions of release that would ensure the woman's safety.

Moraski argued there were conditions of release, such as staying away from the woman, staying out of Amesbury and other places, wearing a GPS unit and remaining alcohol free, that would ensure her safety. He also said his client did not have a criminal record.

"I think that should be given a lot of weight," Moraski said.

Minutes earlier, Kennedy said Campbell was "enacting a brutal assault" when he shoved the woman while she was showering, forced her to the bottom of the tub, and tried to strangle her to the point where she was becoming lightheaded.

"It doesn't stop there," Kennedy said. "He wouldn't even let her put clothes on."

An Amesbury police report said Campbell kept the woman in the bathroom for about five minutes before letting her put on clothes and leave.

Once in the living room, he allegedly shoved her against a couch and onto the floor. When the woman tried to leave the apartment, Campbell reportedly blocked her and grabbed her cellphone. He then knocked her to the ground again, this time in a stairway, and tried to immobilize her, the report said.

"She said he was wrestling to gain control of her and stating 'I'm going to kill you. You will never see your family again,'" Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis wrote in her report.

The disturbance drew the attention of a neighbor who heard a woman screaming for help and banged on Campbell's apartment door asking if everything was all right. That distraction allowed the woman to get away from Campbell. She eventually bolted from the apartment and drove to her parents' house, according to Kennedy.

The neighbor said the woman was calling out for help but her voice was muffled as if someone was blocking her mouth, according to Davis' report.

"(The neighbor) further explained hearing the female yell 'get off me' and 'let me go,'" Davis wrote.

The neighbor called police, who arrived a few minutes later. Campbell was no longer there, which prompted police to put out an announcement to area departments to be on the lookout for him and search the area. Campbell eventually returned to the apartment and was arrested.

Police were able to find the woman at her parents' home and Davis spoke to her on the phone. During the conversation, the woman told Davis that Campbell "assaulted and strangled her multiple times before she was able to break free and get away in her car," Davis wrote in her report.

The incident began earlier in the evening at the nearby Barking Dog bar. The two got into an argument, prompting the woman to leave and go back to Campbell's apartment.

Campbell insisted they continue their argument, only for her to ask for space. Not satisfied with her answer, he barged into the bathroom and demanded they resume their argument.

When she refused, he pushed the woman hard enough for for her to lose her balance and bang her head. He then shoved aside the shower curtain and attacked her while she was lying in the tub, according to Kennedy.

"He behaved this way because he didn't like the boundaries (the woman) put on him. He didn't like her saying 'no,'" Kennedy said.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

