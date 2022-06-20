Amesbury man receives jail time after 'brutal assault'

Jun. 20—AMESBURY — A local man charged with trying to strangle a woman in a bathtub pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail.

Matthew Campbell, 34, of Currier Street, Amesbury, saw all but 56 days of his sentence suspended for three years Wednesday while on probation for three counts of assault and battery of a family/household member.

Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan also gave Campbell credit for 56 days already served behind bars.

Two counts of strangulation/suffocation, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and an intimidating a witness charge were continued without a finding for three years. He pleaded guilty to threatening to commit a crime (murder) and was sentenced to 56 days in jail already served.

For the first seven months of probation, Campbell was ordered to undergo home confinement and wear a GPS monitoring device. Throughout probation, he must have no contact with the victim, abide by all retraining orders, and remain drug and alcohol free while receiving random screens.

Campbell was arrested Nov. 18, hours after the attack. In early December, Swan found Campbell was too dangerous to be awarded bail while awaiting trial and ordered him to be held in custody.

But Campbell appealed Swan's ruling to a Superior Court judge, who said the defendant could get out of jail while awaiting trial if he posts $1,000 bail and follows several conditions. Those conditions included around-the-clock house arrest, wearing a GPS monitoring device, and remaining drug and alcohol free. Campbell posted bail Wednesday in District Court.

During Campbell's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said he was "enacting a brutal assault" when he shoved the woman while she was showering, forced her to the bottom of the tub, and tried to strangle her to the point where she was becoming lightheaded.

An Amesbury police report said Campbell kept the woman in the bathroom for about five minutes before letting her put clothes on and leave.

Story continues

Once in the living room, he allegedly shoved her against a couch and onto the floor. When the woman tried to leave the apartment, Campbell reportedly blocked her and grabbed her cellphone. He then knocked her to the ground again, this time in a stairway, and tried to immobilize her, the report said.

"She said he was wrestling to gain control of her and stating 'I'm going to kill you. You will never see your family again,'" Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis wrote in her report.

The disturbance drew the attention of a neighbor who heard a woman screaming for help and banged on Campbell's apartment door to ask if everything was all right. That distraction allowed the woman to get away from Campbell. She eventually bolted from the apartment and drove to her parents' house, according to police.

The neighbor said the woman was calling out for help but her voice was muffled as if someone was blocking her mouth, according to Davis' report.

The neighbor called police, who arrived a few minutes later. Campbell was no longer there, prompting police to announce to area police departments to be on the lookout for him and to search the area. Campbell eventually returned to the apartment and was arrested.

Police were able to find the woman at her parents' home and Davis spoke to her on the phone. During the conversation, the woman told Davis that Campbell "assaulted and strangled her multiple times before she was able to break free and get away in her car," Davis wrote in her report.

The incident began earlier in the evening at the nearby Barking Dog bar. The two got into an argument, prompting the woman to leave and go to Campbell's apartment.

Campbell insisted they continue their argument, only for her to ask for space. Not satisfied with her answer, he barged into the bathroom and demanded they resume their argument.

When she refused, he pushed the woman hard enough for her to lose her balance and bang her head. He then shoved aside the shower curtain and attacked her while she was lying in the tub, according to police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.