Amesbury PD: Car stolen, others broken into

Nov. 8—AMESBURY — A car was stolen and others broken into Thursday morning, according to police.

The stolen car was later recovered in Rye, New Hampshire, and contained items reported stolen from vehicle break-ins in Kensington, New Hampshire.

The Amesbury break-ins and theft were reported on Pleasant Valley Road, Market Street and nearby side streets. There were also numerous break-ins in several New Hampshire communities, according to police.

All of these were "opportunistic" and if the vehicles were locked, the burglars moved on, police said.

"Residents are reminded to please lock your vehicles at night and bring your personal belongings — purses, wallets, laptops and cell phones — into your home after locking your car," Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said in a statement.

Bailey said police have several videos of the criminal acts and detectives are working closely with neighboring communities to identify the suspects, described as two adults of slim build and medium height who were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to email Sgt. Detective David Noyes at noyesd@amesburyma.gov.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

