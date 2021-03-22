Amesbury police Chief Scholtz steps down for health reasons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 22—AMESBURY — The mayor announced that Police Chief William Scholtz was immediately stepping down due to health concerns and other factors.

In the interim, the police station is now in the hands of Deputy Chief Craig Bailey, who has been the department's second in command since Scholtz was sworn in as chief in July 2017.

"I know that Deputy Chief Bailey will uphold the values that Chief Scholtz has instilled in our police department, and am confident in his abilities to lead the department for as long as is needed," Mayor Kassandra Gove wrote in a press release Thursday to The Daily News.

In a separate message obtained by The Daily News and sent to all city employees, Gove wrote that Bailey would do a "wonderful job and continue to have the support of the entire department and city as we move forward."

But Gove's assessment of "support" is being met with skepticism by former Amesbury police officials.

Those officials sent her a letter in January expressing concern about Bailey's conduct regarding a veteran high-ranking officer in the Police Department. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Daily News.

It also comes after her office confirmed in December that it was looking into anonymous complaints made against the department, with one complaint focusing on the conduct of a high-ranking officer while off duty.

The complaints were included in a letter dropped off at the mayor's office in October and focus on two allegations, including one stemming from the conduct of a high-ranking officer while off duty.

The second allegation involves alleged "time skimming" within the department. Time skimming is a common term used to describe misusing company or municipal time. Examples of time skimming include falsifying time sheets and conducting personal business on company time.

Amesbury Chief of Staff Paul Fahey and Bailey said in December the conduct was investigated internally and by an outside department and that the officer was cleared.

Fahey's statement came about the same time The Daily News received an anonymous letter from people who claim to be Amesbury Police Department employees. The anonymous letter appeared to focus on the same two allegations brought to Fahey's attention.

The unease felt by some over Bailey's appointment as acting chief threatens to overshadow Scholtz's decision to step down after a decades-long career with the department that saw him rise through the ranks to become chief a little less than four years ago.

"I am extremely saddened to announce that I am stepping aside as the chief of police due to personal, medical reasons, and based on the advice of my doctors," Scholtz said in a statement.

Scholtz, 59, began his career as a part-time summer officer in his hometown of Salisbury in 1982. He joined New Hampshire State Police in 1985 before being named a reserve officer for the Amesbury Police Department in 1988.

After a round of personnel layoffs in Amesbury, Scholtz joined the Exeter, New Hampshire, Police Department as a patrolman in 1991 but returned to the city permanently in 1995.

Scholtz was promoted to sergeant in 1998 and became lieutenant detective in 2013, the department's executive officer in 2014, and was named acting police chief after Kevin Ouellet announced his retirement in February 2017. Scholtz was sworn in roughly four months later.

"I have enthusiastically dedicated myself to Amesbury for nearly 30 years, and am privileged to have been a big part of this community," Scholtz said in the same statement. "Since my first day in uniform I have worked hard to foster relationships between the police department and the community, a commitment that never faltered as I progressed through the ranks."

Bailey has worked for the Amesbury Police Department for 24 years. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice and serves in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from the FBI Academy in 2020.

The Jan. 19 letter, signed by former Amesbury Police Chiefs Mark Gagnon and Kevin Ouellet, along with former Deputy Chief Gary Ingham and retired executive officer Jeffrey Worthen, asked Gove to "remedy a situation involving an employee that we feel is rapidly spiraling out of control."

The letter says the employee may be the "victim of arbitrary and capricious discipline primarily due to a personality conflict with Deputy Chief Bailey," and was not the author of the anonymous letters sent to Gove's office and The Daily News.

According to the letter from the former police officials, the employee has worked within the department for 25 years and was never the subject of disciplinary action. The action involved the employee being placed on administrative leave for two months for violating policy when he got a "gun off the street" while off duty and not following protocols.

The letter also alleges the employee was demoted and reassigned to another unit within the department.

"(The employee)'s efforts the day in question was the recovery of a firearm from a known potentially dangerous individual despite the fact that police had no probable cause to obtain a search warrant or to make a warrantless search. We believe (the employee) may have deserved a letter of commendation for his actions that day," the letter reads.

In an interview with a Daily News reporter late last year, Bailey acknowledged the employee was on administrative leave but did not discuss why.

When reached via text Friday, Bailey declined to comment on the allegations.

"I don't have anything to say about the letters," Bailey said, adding that he would be willing to talk about Scholtz's decision to leave.

In an interview Friday morning, Gove said there are no immediate plans to search for a permanent replacement for the police chief.

"We are not there at all yet," Gove said.

Fahey said despite stepping down as chief, Scholtz remains with the department.

Scholtz, according to Fahey, filed for Massachusetts General Law 111F benefits that provide leave without loss of pay for a period of time if an officer is injured while on the job. His salary upon being sworn in was $155,000 per year.

As for allegations of disharmony within the department, Fahey said every police station, big or small, has conflicts or grievances. But those conflicts are handled internally and covered by employee confidentiality.

Gove said she stuck by her comment that Bailey had the support of the entire Police Department, adding that no current employee oft the department has spoken to her about conflicts or issues brought up by recent complaints.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Recommended Stories

  • UK sets new daily COVID vaccination record in 'mammoth team effort'

    More than 27.6 million people in Britain, well over half the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Sunday, after a daily record of 844,285 doses were administered the previous day. Some 2.2 million people have had both doses of a vaccine, the data showed. "This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain," Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted, hailing the second daily record number of doses administered in as many days.

  • SEPTA police offering $1K reward following attack on employee in Center City

    SEPTA police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of four suspects wanted in an attack on a SEPTA employee last week.

  • China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

    China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday. The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. China aims to vaccinate 40% of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of the year, according to state media and a top health adviser.

  • Black leaders slam Miami police SWAT tactics to disperse spring break crowds

    Miami Beach’s police chief said he’s reviewing why pepper balls were used, but said, predictably, ‘I think officers felt threatened.’ The police tactics used to disperse crowds this weekend in Miami Beach are being decried by Black leaders, who are calling the curfew crackdown “unacceptable.” Despite Miami Beach being a popular tourist destination — even during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — when the crowds turned Black and brown, police utilized SWAT tactics like pepper balls and sound cannons to disperse them.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • NASCAR live updates: Justin Allgaier fends off Martin Truex Jr. for Xfinity win at Atlanta

    The NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series race today at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • 10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age

    Chris Paul says he knows the secret for why he's still a dominant NBA point guard at an age when most of his peers are getting into coaching or figuring out their next steps in life. “I told the guys in the locker room I've got the easy job,” Paul said grinning. The 35-year-old Paul continued adding to the resume of his Hall of Fame-worthy career on Sunday night, passing 10,000 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • Top Google exec Caesar Sengupta is quitting after 15 years at the firm. He leads the 'Next Billion Users' group, which helps search for the company's next blockbuster product.

    Caesar Sengupta helped launch Google Pay in India and was the long-time boss of the company's "Next Billion Users" initiative.

  • Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape

    The New York Yankees entered spring training with serious questions about who would follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation. Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery look ready to fill three of the spots, with Domingo Germán and Deivi García making cases to round out the rotation. “Starters are tremendously important when we’re talking six months,” Cole said.

  • Migrants waiting at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that say 'Biden, please let us in!'

    Migrants waiting to be processed at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that appear to mimic Biden's campaign ads.