Amesbury police: Robber shot man, stole floor safe

Nov. 15—AMESBURY — Police released the name of a local man shot in the knee by one of two men he knew who stole a floor safe from his Mill Street home about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the victim, Robert Coote, 26, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of wounds that were not life threatening. He later gave police investigators a statement from the hospital.

Over the years, Coote has had several run-ins with law enforcement and has served jail time for dealing drugs and other offenses, according to Newburyport District Court records.

The robbers, described as white men with shaved heads, got into a 2019 gray Nissan Altima and drove away.

One man was wearing a black hoodie with the words "North Face" in white letters on the front. They remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

Police combed the area near 11 1/2 Mill St., a boarding house, using several officers on foot and a Seabrook K-9 unit mostly as a precaution.

"We're confident they left the area," Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said. "There is no threat to the public"

Minutes after the shooting, a neighbor said she saw two men sprinting up Mill Street toward the intersection of Friend and Main streets — one of them falling down before hopping into the Nissan.

An Amesbury police officer was then seen entering her home to get a statement.

The building, which Bailey said police have visited many times over the years, is owned by Mocado Realty Trust and was last assessed at $411,700.

Mocado Realty Trust bought the multiunit house for $315,000 in 2017. It was built in 1926, according to the city's online assessor's database.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

