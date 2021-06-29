Amesbury restaurant owner avoids jail time for assault charge

Jun. 29—AMESBURY — The owner of The Coop Rotisserie was ordered to take anger management classes as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors to resolve an assault and battery charge from 2019 involving a former employee.

Elvis Jimenez-Chavez, 58, of South Hampton Road, Amesbury, was also ordered on Friday by Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle to have no contact with the former employee, according to court records.

If Jimenez-Chavez abides by those conditions and does not get in trouble with the law for a year, the charge would be dropped.

The complaint came just months after another female employee filed a complaint against Jimenez-Chavez, leading to a disorderly conduct charge.

That charge was dismissed in connection with the plea Friday on the assault and battery charge, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

Amesbury police Officers Cameron Short and Craig Lesage responded to The Coop on Nov. 1, 2019, for a report of assault and battery.

Jimenez-Chavez told officers he just had an issue with a waitress, an issue so severe he fired her and ordered her out of the building.

The waitress was still in the building when police arrived and told officers that Jimenez-Chavez became angry when she was too busy to pick up the phone for a takeout order.

"(The victim) stated that Elvis grabbed her by the arm twice and demanded they go out back," Short wrote in his report. "(The victim) stated that she told Elvis not to touch her and that he grabbed her and lifted her up from behind while taking her guest book containing her tips. (The victim) informed me that Elvis lifted her off the ground twice during the altercation."

The woman later went to the police station to file a formal report and by that time, Short noticed bruises on her right elbow and bicep. She also had minor cuts on her right wrist.

The waitress told Short that the incident was recorded by the restaurant's video system. Police were able to watch the video, which confirmed her account.

"(The victim) also stated that Elvis has a history of being aggressive and physical with employees," Short wrote in his report.

Following the interview, Short filed a criminal complaint against Jimenez-Chavez.

Staff writer Dave Rogers