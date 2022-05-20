Amesbury woman gets jail time for hitting woman with car

May 20—SALISBURY — An Amesbury woman accused of sending a Salisbury woman 10 feet into the air after hitting her with her car in 2020 was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court.

Shantal Nardone, 30, of Macy Street, was originally sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the car) and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. However, Judge Peter Doyle suspended all but a month of her time for two-and-a-half years while on probation. During that time, Nardone must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay out of trouble with the law.

She also pleaded guilty to unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace and leaving the scene of personal injury charges.

At the same appearance, Nardone pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic assault and battery charge that took place in November 2021. For that charge, she received the same sentence with all jail time to run concurrently.

On July 7, 2020, at about 2:40 a.m., Nardone and a passenger drove to the same Beach Road address they had visited twice earlier that evening. This time, Nardone left the car, stripped naked and began screaming toward the house. The victim then came out of the house and told Nardone and her passenger to face her. Instead, they got back into Nardone's car and drove toward the woman.

"Victim stated the car then drove on the sidewalk for approximately 10 yards, striking and throwing her straight into the air before landing on the sidewalk," Szymkowski wrote in his report. "Fortunately, the victim suffered relatively minor injuries to her right ankle, shin, knee, elbow and back," Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski wrote in his report dated July 7, 2020.

Nardone then fled the scene. Police searched the area for the car but were unable to find the vehicle. The assault and battery was witnessed by a neighbor, corroborating the victim's account.

Story continues

Szymkowski wrote that the victim and Nardone knew each other from past encounters and the hit-and-run was the last in a series of encounters between them and others starting earlier in the evening. The two earlier instances involved Nardone throwing a beer bottle at the woman's car and then hours later driving back to the house and yelling for her to come outside and face her.

At the police station, Szymkowski learned Nardone did not have driver's license. Based on the witnesses' accounts and Nardone's long track record of skipping court appearances, Szymkowski obtained an arrest warrant, according to his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.