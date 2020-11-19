AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Investment in Solid State Battery Material Pilot Plant to Complement its State-of-the-Art Battery Materials Laboratory Located in Frankfurt, Germany

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
·3 min read

Amsterdam, 19 November 2020 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces AMG Lithium GmbH, Frankfurt, has invested in a solid state battery (SSB) pilot plant to complement its state-of-the-art battery materials laboratory located in Frankfurt, Germany.

SSBs are on the verge of revolutionizing the lithium battery market for electric vehicles by enabling an increase in energy density on the battery cell level. In addition, compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, SSBs have better safety characteristics due to their utilization of solid electrolytes. Our team of experts has developed a unique proprietary process to manufacture customized sulfidic solid electrolyte materials.

AMG has started technical discussions and sampling, and is prepared to develop this cutting-edge technology together with its customers.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

Michele Fischer
Vice President Investor Relations
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
+1 610 975 4979
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment


