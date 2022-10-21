Amgen (AMGN) Landed in Smead Capital Management’s Detractors List

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The same is true for the year-to-date loss of 14.51% for the fund against losses in the S&P 500 of 23.87% and the Russell 1000 Value of 17.75%. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Smead Capital Management mentioned Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1980, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a Thousand Oaks, California-based biotechnology company with a $132.7 billion market capitalization. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) delivered a 10.32% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 18.76%. The stock closed at $248.19 per share on October 19, 2022.

Here is what Smead Capital Management has to say about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Two things are very noticeable right off the top. First, sometimes you have to be happy losing less in a bear market environment so that you have more of your capital to grow in the next bull market. We are never really happy losing money. Second, 2022 is likely to be our third year of existence as a fund to lose money for the year. This year would join 2008 and 2018 in this undistinguished category. Our biggest detractors was dominated by  Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). Consumer/investor fears about media and e-commerce hit WBD and EBAY and profit taking in Amgen came from early 2022 strength."

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was in 55 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 56 funds in the previous quarter. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) delivered a 0.98% return in the past 3 months.

In October 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

 

