Amgen lays off 300, does not disclose whether any are in Thousand Oaks

Based in Thousand Oaks, Amgen is the world’s largest biotech drugmaker.

Amgen is the latest big company to cut its workforce, with a recent restructuring that led to about 300 layoffs, the Thousand Oaks-based biotech company said Monday.

Amgen has about 24,000 employees, so the layoffs represent about 1.3% of its workforce. The company said the jobs lost are in the United States but did not disclose whether any of them are based in the Thousand Oaks headquarters, where Amgen employs about 5,500 people.

In a company statement released Monday, Amgen said the “organizational changes” are mainly in the “commercial team.”

“We made these changes to better manage against industry headwinds so that we can continue to deliver value for our patients, staff and shareholders,” the company statement said.

Amgen’s last significant round of layoffs was in 2021, when the company cut about 500 jobs, around 100 of them in Thousand Oaks.

The biotechnology giant is Ventura County’s largest private employer, but it’s not as big as it once was. Over the past 15 years, the company has shed at least 2,500 jobs in Ventura County as it focuses its growth elsewhere.

Other large companies that announced layoffs in January include Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Microsoft plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5% of its workforce, while Google will shed about 12,000 workers, or 6% of its workforce. Amazon will trim about 18,000 positions from its global workforce of about 1.5 million.

Amgen shares opened at $253.86 on Tuesday, up 0.9% from Monday’s closing price. Shares were down 7.8% since a recent high of $275.20 on Jan. 2.

Amgen will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. In the third quarter, it reported total revenue of $6.7 billion, down 1% from a year earlier, and earnings per share of $3.98, up 20% from a year earlier.

This story may be updated.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Thousand Oaks-based biotech company Amgen layoffs total 300