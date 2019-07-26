Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Amgen Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amgen had debt of US$33.0b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$35.5b over a year. However, it also had US$26.3b in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.72b.

A Look At Amgen's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Amgen had liabilities of US$12.7b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$40.5b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$26.3b as well as receivables valued at US$3.77b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$23.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Amgen has a very large market capitalization of US$106.2b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Amgen's net debt is only 0.55 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 51.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Amgen's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amgen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.