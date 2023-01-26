Amherst man charged in fatal South Avenue shooting

Jan. 26—Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jaylan McWilson Saturday on South Avenue.

Dennis D. Parson, 19, of Amherst, was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals Taskforce in Amherst on Thursday. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Amherst Police Department.

Police were called to South Avenue at the corner of Lockport Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot several times and found McWilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Parson, who has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday morning.