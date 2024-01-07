Amherst police investigate house fire, ask public to avoid area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a residential house fire and asking the public to avoid the area.

According to police, the fire is in the area of N. Forest Road and Noel Drive. Police say traffic is restricted in the area and are asking the public to stay away.

The Amherst Police Department said it will release more information on the incident “at a later time.”

