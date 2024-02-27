Amherst residents still concerned over tax levy hike

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a packed house at the Amherst Town Hall on Monday as many residents came out to speak their minds about several issues, including the 11.4 percent tax levy hike in the 2024 budget.

In November, the town board approved overriding the tax levy cap in a special session. Some residents felt their voices weren’t heard and that the budget process was done without their input. In December, the board proposed a resolution to codify its budget process so it is done the same way every year.

It calls to formalize the budget process into law. it includes hosting several public hearings and posting budget information online. Previously, Supervisor Brian Kulpa said this law follows the current budget process. By placing the process in the town code, he hopes more people will understand the budget process.

Some at the board meeting question the board’s transparency and the law itself.

“This sudden move to convince the public of your transparency is transparently silly. You should not need a resolution to simply do your job,” Judy Ferraro of Amherst said.

“This is curious to me that it took five years for you to see the need for a resolution to establish standards that should’ve been followed to deliver both inclusion and transparency,” Christina Coyle-Lenz of Amherst said.

Supervisor Kulpa said in a statement the taxes were due and collected. The town is moving ahead with the initial phases of the 2025 budget process. He is hoping for a surplus to avoid more tax increases.

The budget transparency law is up for a vote on March 11.

Latest Local News

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.