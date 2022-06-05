Is Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Amicus Therapeutics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Amicus Therapeutics had US$390.0m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$411.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$21.2m.

A Look At Amicus Therapeutics' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amicus Therapeutics had liabilities of US$129.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$458.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$411.2m in cash and US$52.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$124.7m.

Since publicly traded Amicus Therapeutics shares are worth a total of US$2.29b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amicus Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amicus Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Amicus Therapeutics reported revenue of US$318m, which is a gain of 19%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Amicus Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Amicus Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$192m of cash and made a loss of US$270m. However, it has net cash of US$21.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Amicus Therapeutics you should know about.

