Amid 3AC exposure, Voyager Digital cuts daily withdrawal limit

A day after Voyager Digital disclosed its exposure to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), it slashed daily withdrawal limits to US$10,000 from US$25,000.

Fast facts

On Wednesday, crypto trading platform Voyager said it had loaned over US$650 million worth of USDC and Bitcoin to 3AC which the latter might be unable to pay back.

Voyager said it would issue a notice of default if 3AC fails to repay US$25 million worth of USDC by Friday and the rest of the loan by June 27.

Although Voyager said it will pursue recovery of the funds, it is yet to determine how much of the money can be recovered from 3AC.

3AC stands the risk of going bankrupt after failing to pay back several large loans in the past few weeks.

Voyager itself is not yet out of the woods despite the US$500 million revolving credit facility from Alameda Research, founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Voyager’s share price has dropped by around 55% since news of its exposure to 3AC was made public.

