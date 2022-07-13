Amid abuse allegations, Agape Boarding School in Stockton loses accreditations

Private accreditation programs have revoked or are reviewing Agape Boarding School's accreditation following efforts by U.S. Senate candidate Spencer Toder and Robert Bucklin, a former student and advocate.

The Christian reform school located in Stockton is no longer accredited with the National Council of Private School Accreditation, Accreditation International (Ai) or the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools. According to NCPSA, Agape Boarding School has "is not recognized by NCPSA accordingly as of June 30, 2022."

In an email to the News-Leader, Ai said that it dropped Agape Boarding School June 30, 2020.

As of July 12, Agape Boarding School's website states it has accreditation with NCPSA, Ai and Cognia. It also has images of all four accreditation organizations at the bottom of its homepage.

Agape Boarding School had not returned request for comment as of publication.

🚨BIG NEWS! After months of working alongside @robertbucklin8, we have pressured @CogniaOrg, the Association of Christian Teachers and Schools, and the National Council of Private School Accreditation to review Agape Boarding School's status. Want to help...? https://t.co/Dlt8ZM6bUP — Spencer Toder for Senate (@SpencerToder) July 11, 2022

Toder says that Cognia, a company that provides accreditation and support for educators, is in the process of reviewing Agape's accreditation. As of publication, Cognia still had Agape Boarding School listed as accredited, and had not returned a request for comment.

Bucklin is among those who have filed lawsuits against Agape Boarding School, alleging physical and emotional abuse.

In 2021, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither charged five former Agape employees with 13 low-level "Class E" felonies, which are punishable by no more than four years in prison, according to previous News-Leader reporting.

Story continues

More: Cedar County prosecutor charges just five individuals in Agape Boarding School abuse case

Those charges led Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to ask Gov. Mike Parson permission to leave the case, even though Cedar County had requested his help. The Attorney General's office stated that it wanted 65 criminal counts, including high-level charges of child abuse, against 22 individuals linked to Agape, according to a letter his office sent to Gov. Mike Parson on Sept. 23.

In the letter, Schmitt said that in his view, Gaither "has indicated that he does not intend to seek justice for all of the 36 children who were allegedly victimized by 22 members of the Agape Boarding School staff."

More: Missouri AG asks governor's permission to exit Agape child abuse case, citing concerns about local prosecutor

Toder explained that Bucklin reached out to him over Twitter in an effort to bring Agape Boarding School to the attention of leadership.

"While (Bucklin) was kind of beating the social media drums, I was working behind the scenes to reach out to accrediting organizations and the folks who are providing validation to a school that clearly does not represent the values it espouses to and which is, tragically, abusing our children," Toder said.

Both Toder and Bucklin are dismayed by the lack of action from Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parsons. According to Agape Boarding School's website, the school is still open and enrolling students as of July 12.

More: Southwest Missouri boarding school faces 19 lawsuits alleging abuse

"As a victim of child sexual and physical abuse in Missouri, it is disheartening to see the victims fighting harder than politicians. I have begged Gov. Mike Parson and Eric Schmitt's office over a hundred times each to close the Agape torture compound and prevent more victims," Bucklin said in a statement. "Protecting children is what Christianity is all about. The men and women working at Agape are not Christians, they are extremists who hurt children and use God's name to justify and get away with it.

"By the governor and attorney general not doing anything and remaining silent, they are standing with those who have committed such barbaric and heinous acts against God's children."

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Stockton boarding school loses accreditation from private programs