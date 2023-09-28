Amid accusations of infidelity, Rep. Jeff Duncan says focus should be on government shutdown

Congressman Jeff Duncan's personal life is under public scrutiny following accusations of extramarital relationships.

Duncan said Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he would not comment on a deeply personal matter and was focused on legislating as a potential government shutdown draws closer.

The 3rd Congressional District Congressman further said he was proud to have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress.

Accusations began swirling when Duncan's wife, Melody, filed for divorce citing infidelity Sept. 22, 2023. In court records, first published by the Index Journal, Duncan was accused of adulterous relationships with a lobbyist and one other woman.

My family is dealing with a difficult and private moment and I’m not going to comment on a deeply personal matter. My focus is fighting on behalf of the people of South Carolina’s 3rd District as we stare down the barrel of a government shutdown as the liberal extremists try… — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) September 27, 2023

Only a month ago, Duncan hosted his signature Faith and Freedom BBQ, a major Republican fundraising event, where he portrayed himself as a dedicated, dutiful husband. Court records said Duncan allegedly flew to Washington the day after the event to be with the lobbyist.

Duncan's wife, per the complaint, said the state's political class and members of staff were privy to information about the congressman's extramarital relationships, adding that Duncan was trying to present a "false narrative of a loveless marriage to [Melody] to justify the hypocrisy of his statements and his private actions."

The South Carolina lawmaker has represented the district for 13 years and shares three children with his wife. He has often advocated for traditional family values. Jeff and Melody Duncan have been married for nearly 35 years.

The congressman's spokesperson and Melody Duncan's lawyers did not respond to request for comment.

Duncan is the second South Carolina lawmaker to face accusations of infidelity. Last year, 4th Congressional District Congressman William Timmons and his wife announced their separation after rumors of infidelity followed the lawmaker's election campaign for months.

Devyani Chhetri covers SC politics. Reach her via email at dchhetri@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Rep. Jeff Duncan keeps focus on shutdown amid infidelity accusations