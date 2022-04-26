Amid argument over dog, man fatally shoots pet in head in St. Paul, charge says

After a man and woman argued about a dog, she promised to turn her pet over to an animal shelter but he fatally shot the dog in St. Paul last year, according to a recent criminal charge.

Officers responded to Dayton’s Bluff on a report of shots fired on June 13 at 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue. They found a German Shepherd lying in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police determined the dog belonged to a woman who Rondie Antwon King, 48, was living with, said the complaint charging him with felony mistreating animals – torture. They’d been in a relationship, according to police.

Messages between King and the woman that went into early June 13 showed they were arguing about the dog, named Rocco, taking food from King’s son. “King was aggressive with Rocco, who is protective, and Rocco bit King,” the complaint said.

The woman was driving around with Rocco during the night and she promised to take him to the humane society in the morning.

“Or just come home and go to sleep then … I’ll take care of the dog,” King wrote.

The woman responded: “I don’t want you to take care of the dog.”

She went home and took Rocco for a walk, but King pulled up and ordered them inside the vehicle, the complaint said. King dropped the woman off at the residence and left with Rocco, returning without him.

The woman reported her children were upset at the killing of Rocco and King no longer stayed with them, the complaint said.

A warrant has been issued for King’s arrest. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

