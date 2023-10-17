Amid boom in sales, safety officials urge new riders to learn 'e-bike etiquette'

TechCrunch

Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error he created and that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.