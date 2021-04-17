Amid calls for gun reform, Texas advanced a bill to allow open carry without a permit

Connor Perrett
·3 min read
church gun
A volunteer member of the congregation at Joyful Heart Church poses with her concealed handgun inside the church in Stockdale, Texas, on January 26, 2020. Getty Images/Washington Post

  • The Texas House this week passed legislation to allow handguns to be carried without a permit.

  • Calls for gun reform have been reignited after multiple mass shootings in the US this year.

  • Lawmakers who opposed the bill pointed toward the 2019 deadly mass shooting in El Paso that left 23 dead.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Texas lawmakers on Friday moved forward on legislation allowing handguns to be carried in the state without a permit.

The Texas House of Representatives of Friday voted to pass House Bill 1927, which was proposed by Rep. Matt Schafer, a Republican, according to KVUE. The bill now heads to the state Senate.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, Texans over the age of 21 would be allowed to possess and carry handguns - openly or concealed - without first obtaining a permit. Abbott said earlier in April he wanted to make Texas a "sanctuary state" for gun owners.

Democrats had proposed more than 20 amendments to the bill, but all failed.

According to the report, Texas law currently requires a person to obtain a permit, which requires a training course, a written exam, a shooting test, and being fingerprinted.

The bill also requires business owners to tell customers verbally that guns aren't allowed in their businesses - a sign stating firearms are prohibited no longer will suffice, the report said.

Joe Moody, a Democrat who opposed the bill and proposed one of the failed amendments, spoke out against the legislation and referenced the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in the city of El Paso that left 23 people dead.

"Members, I'm so tired of doing nothing," Moody said. "I'm so tired of catering to a very small number of very loud people who's thinking about guns is wrapped up in unfounded fears and bizarre conspiracy theories. I'm so tired of the gun being worshipped like some golden calf and hearing all about rights, but nothing about responsibilities."

Supporters said the bill removes the financial burden created by requiring a license.

In addition to opposition from gun-reform advocates, some law enforcement groups also protested the legislation, saying it would make police officers "less safe," KVUE reported.

The bill comes amid a recent spike in mass shooting incidents renewed calls for gun reform in the US

gun protest
A person holds an image of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by police, as protesters and activists attend a vigil for Daunte Wright and others killed during police confrontations in New York city on April 16, 2021. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Calls for gun reform legislation have once again grown in the US following the latest wave of shootings. After a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Friday, killing eight people, President Joe Biden said gun violence "stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."

As Insider previously reported, the number of mass shootings in the US in 2021 is up 73% compared to this time last year. According to the report, there have been 147 mass shootings so far this year compared to 85 by this point in 2020. The 2021 shootings have so far killed 176 people, compared to 92 deaths from mass shootings by this point in 2020.

Experts say the rise in shootings could be the result of a "contagion effect" where more people are likely to commit an act of violence after they've seen violence committed.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks mass shootings in the US, there have been 16 mass shootings in Texas so far this year. The organization classifies a mass shooting as one where at least four people, excluding the shooter, are killed or injured.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Constitutional carry' may make jobs harder, police union says

    The bill, also known as House Bill 1927, would allow Texans 21 years or older to carry a handgun in public without a license.

  • San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

    A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said.

  • 2 killed, officer injured in San Antonio shooting

    Two people are dead and two injured including a San Antonio police officer when a routine traffic stop erupted in gunfire. The police chief said the Friday morning incident came as an officer stopped a pickup truck containing 3 occupants. (April 11)

  • Texas House approves open handgun carry without a permit

    Local police chiefs spoke out against the bill, saying it would allow citizens to carry guns without proper training.

  • 3 in custody after Rock Hill officer witnesses drive-by shooting near Winthrop campus

    The officer was in an unmarked car when he saw the suspects in a Chevy Impala shoot into a house that prompted a chase and alert to Winthrop’s campus, police said.

  • Texas House votes to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license or training

    You may soon need a license to drive and vote in Texas but not carry a handgun in public. After years of failed attempts by gun advocates, the Texas House on Thursday gave initial approval to a bill that would drop the state's requirement that most handgun owners obtain a $40 license to carry their firearm in public, concealed or openly. Currently, Texans 21 and over with no criminal record can get a license to carry a handgun if they complete a training requirement, don't have a drug addiction, and can "exercise sound judgment with respect the proper use and storage of a handgun," the Austin American-Statesman explains. The measure would drop the license requirement, though federal background checks would remain in place for most handgun purchases, with exceptions for private and gun show sales. It passed 84-56, mainly along party lines; five Democrats voted in favor, one Republican voted against. The legislation needs another vote in the House, and it faces an uncertain future in the state Senate. The El Paso delegation led the unsuccessful opposition to the bill, HR 1927. After a gunman murdered 23 people at a Walmart in 2019, followed weeks later by the mass shooting of seven people in Midland Odessa, "there were roundtable discussions and stakeholder meetings and a lot of promises — and I was hopeful, members, even knowing the political realities, I was hopeful," said state Rep. Joe Moody (D). "I'm so tired of doing nothing," he added. "I'm so tired of catering to a very small number of very loud people whose thinking about guns is wrapped up in unfounded fears and bizarre conspiracy theories." Permitless carry has the support of the Texas Republican Party and the National Rifle Association. It is opposed by law enforcement groups, firearms trainers, and groups of clergy and veterans. At a break in the five-hour debate, a group of gun control advocates prayed and sang "Amazing Grace" in the gallery, before being escorted out by law enforcement. More stories from theweek.comThe question that will decide the Chauvin case5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan6 gorgeous homes on lakes

  • Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

    Texas handgun owners would no longer need a license or training to carry their weapon in public under a bill that cleared a major vote Thursday over Democrats who railed against loosening gun laws after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Texas has more than 1.6 million licensed handgun owners. If approved, Texas would become by far the largest of roughly 20 states that already allow handgun owners to carry their weapons in public without a permit.

  • Black Teen Fatally Shot by Tennessee Police. Initial Reports Says He Shot Officer, Later Says Bullet Did Not Come From Teen's Gun

    Right now is a difficult time for Black America. Last summer, we saw a massive wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and an equally massive spotlight on systemic racism in policing—we called it a racial awakening.

  • The Most Iconic Shoe Moments in Movie History

    From Dorothy's ruby red slippers to Andy's Chanel boots in 'The Devil Wears Prada.' More than 80 years ago, the world was graced with an all-American classic: The Wizard of Oz. Since then, there have been many more memorable shoe moments in film—from Princess Leia's gray moccasin boots to Andy's Chanel boots in The Devil Wears Prada.

  • How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Queen Elizabeth II Close to Her Heart at Prince Philip's Funeral

    As the royal family grieved the death of Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also paid tribute to widowed Queen Elizabeth II with help from her jewelry.

  • San Antonio officer kills two after driver opens fire at traffic stop, police say

    "He's very, very lucky to be alive at that close range," the police chief says of the officer.

  • No eulogies, but funeral remembered Prince Philip's 'unwavering loyalty' to the queen

    The small congregation was reminded of Prince Philip's “kindness, humor and humanity” at the funeral, which he helped design.

  • UCLA gets commitments from center Myles Johnson and guard Dylan Andrews

    The UCLA men's basketball team received commitments from Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson and Los Angeles Windward High point guard Dylan Andrews.

  • Violent home invasion ends with masked man shot — by his own grandfather, NC cops say

    The victim did not realize it was his grandson, police say.

  • Britain and its queen bid Prince Philip farewell

    Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at his funeral in Windsor on Saturday (April 17).She stood alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault in a service attended by senior royals including heir Prince Charles and his sons Princes William and Harry.Elizabeth and her children, grandchildren and a select group of others - just 30 mourners in total - had to be socially distanced at the toned-down service.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby prayed for Philip, and praised him for his faith and loyalty, sense of duty and integrity. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 on April 9. The queen once called him her "strength and stay". The nation observed a minute's silence in brilliant sunshine, then Harry and William took up their places on opposite sides of the chapel in Windsor Castle.Elizabeth has been widowed just as she grapples with one of the gravest crises to hit the royal family in decades.Much media attention will focus on the royals' behavior towards Harry, who quit royal duties last year and was making his first public appearance since an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.In the interview, he and his wife Meghan accused an unnamed royal of making a racist comment, and said Meghan's pleas for help when she felt suicidal were ignored.Meghan watched the funeral from her home in California because she is pregnant.Philip, was a decorated Royal Navy veteran of World War Two and his funeral had a strong military feel.His naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin, with a wreath of white roses, lilies and jasmine from the 94-year-old queen.

  • Oscar De La Hoya vs Eddie Alvarez?

    Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya is looking to make his return to the ring. Will it be against MMA legend Eddie Alvarez and not a boxer instead?

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Castro confirms he is passing Cuban Communist Party leadership to new generation

    Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the all-powerful Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation that was "full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit" at its congress that kicked off on Friday. In a speech opening the four day closed door event, excerpts of which were broadcast on state television, Castro, 89, said he had the satisfaction of handing over the leadership to a group of party loyalists that had decades of experience working their way up the ranks.

  • UNC basketball to add 3-point shooing big man. Find out who.

    Tar Heels tap the transfer portal for a second newcomer to roster under new coach Hubert Davis