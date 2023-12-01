Amid challenges, CLTP's 'A Christmas Story' shines with childhood nostalgia

Dec. 1—Chances are, the average person can hear these lines of dialogue in their head.

"You'll shoot your eye out!"

"I triple dog dare you!"

"Fra-geee-le ... it must be Italian!"

Childhood nostalgia lies at the center of every Christmas story, and there are few stories that carry the tradition like "A Christmas Story." For this year's annual holiday performance, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players is hoping to capture that same nostalgia on the Historic Atlas Theatre stage with an adaptation of the beloved holiday film.

"It's a memory play. It is technically being filtered through the lens of the main character being the older version of that kid," Director Blake Dorris said. "There's framing around (that perspective), but it's from a slightly more mature place, even though I think the show as a whole is really focused on the experience of a kid being excited for the holiday."

The 11-person cast took the stage on Wednesday evening, the adult and child actors working out some of the final kinks before the show opens tonight at 7:30. Throughout the first half of the production, actor Jesse Howell remained on stage to serve as the iconic narrator of "A Christmas Story," as he recounts the childhood events of a memorable Christmas in the 1940s.

Protagonist Ralphie, played by Niko Jaspersen, navigates a daily life full of family squabbles, schoolyard bullies and the iconic desire to save the day with a brand new Red Ryder BB gun. The events of the film are faithfully replicated on stage, with particularly earnest performances coming from the child cast that drive the narrative forward.

Dorris has spent a good amount of his preparation balancing working with both the adult and the child actors, the latter of whom, despite their experience on stage, are different cases entirely. With his experience teaching in CLTP's youth theatre camp program, Summer Stock, he's poised to communicate with younger actors in a way that is both engaging and comprehensible.

"I perceive that a lot of kids want that acknowledgement and respect from adults where they're not being talked down to," Dorris said. "I try to, from that perspective, treat them like adults and talk to them. I don't dumb down my language for them unless I can see that what I'm saying is not connecting."

As of Wednesday, actors' jokes were landing and they were hitting their beats, which is a bit of a miracle given what the production has weathered. Dorris, in his first role as director, has survived every challenge thrown his way — and there have been plenty.

Between actors getting sick, scheduling conflicts and learning general directorial responsibilities, even reminiscing on the experience drew a laugh from him when he sat down with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Leading the cast is one thing that Dorris was certainly prepared for, but it's the accessory tasks like budgeting and overseeing lighting, costuming and set design that have demanded his extra attention.

He's had some support from more experienced members of the crew, as well as CLTP veteran Justin Batson as a "director mentor."

The process might have been hectic, but the final product is turning out to be a faithful homage to the Christmas season. With days to go, Dorris is relieved to see that things are beginning to click with the production.

"It's been a rocky road in ways that aren't necessarily unforeseen, but you can't plan for them," Dorris said. "You just have to roll with the punches. But (Tuesday) night especially, the lights and the sound were really starting to hit. And the actors were really starting to feel it. It was exciting. We've got a show."

