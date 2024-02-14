Amid complaints, city working to address growing homeless encampment in downtown Gainesville

Dale Kaplan-Stein has had enough.

The veterinarian and founder of the nonprofit St. Francis Pet Care in downtown Gainesville says the sidewalk in front of her business is now home to more than a dozen tents, open-air drug use, garbage dump and public restroom.

Kaplan-Stein said the growing homeless encampment on Southeast Fourth Place began to proliferate about a month ago after police cleared a similar camp across South Main Street at Haisley Lynch Park.

"I built the St. Francis Pet Care clinic to help the east side. They always want development on the east side, and then they (city officials) don't do anything about this," she said, sounding frustrated. "I was there yesterday and I saw people smoking crack on the road. There's more people there and it's getting very hostile."

A homeless encampment is shown on the sidewalk of Southeast Fourth Place, just off South Main Street, on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Gainesville. The tents began to appear about a month ago after a similar encampment was cleared at nearby Haisley Lynch Park.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Hatzel said Tuesday that the department is aware of the encampment and that they have received complaints. He also said that officers have been dispatched to the area in the past.

"We are working with our community partners to best address the situation," he said.

Many of those who live in the encampment could be seen mingling with one another late Tuesday afternoon.

Vanessa, who refused to give her last name, said she was celebrating her 66th birthday on Tuesday and that she has been homeless for the past four years.

"I suffer seizures and memory loss," she said.

A man with a mask on who referred to himself as "The man with no face," said "The city doesn't care about us."

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said Tuesday just hours after his State of the City address that the issue will be discussed at the beginning of Thursday's City Commission meeting. Commissioners will receive a "full report from staff as far as next steps at the meeting," he said.

He said the city is working with all of its community partners, including Grace Marketplace and the St. Francis House, to find a solution.

A homeless encampment is shown on the sidewalk of Southeast Fourth Place, just off South Main Street, on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Gainesville. City commissioners plan to discuss the issue at a meeting on Thursday morning.

Ward wouldn't say if there are any plans to clear the sidewalk ahead of Thursday's meeting.

"I'm not the person who carries those plans out. I know that staff is preparing a response to that and a plan for what to do," he said. "And not in any sort of punitive way, but in a humane way. One that will make that part of the city be available to everyone who needs to use it and not just folks who need a place to be."

Kaplan-Stein said the encampment is impacting the clinic and that customers are "turning around and going away." She said her staff members have had "negative interactions" with those living in the tents and that the sidewalks need to be cleared before "something bad" happens to someone who lives or works in the area.

"That's what they were elected to do," she said of the city officials, "and they need to do something immediately."

— Staff photographer Doug Engle contributed to this report.

A homeless encampment is shown on the sidewalk of Southeast Fourth Place, just off South Main Street, on Tuesday evening in downtown Gainesville. The tents began to appear about a month ago after a similar encampment was cleared at nearby Haisley Lynch Park.

