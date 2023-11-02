Amid conflict, Blinken headed back to Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a Senate Appropriations committee hearing on President Joe Biden's security funding request for foreign aid and other national security goals at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to Tel Aviv on Thursday amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken will also travel to Amman, Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi.

This is Blinken's second trip to Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and the ensuing violence. His current trip is scheduled through Nov. 10.

"In Israel, Secretary Blinken will reiterate U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law and discuss efforts to safeguard U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, work to secure the immediate release of hostages, increase the pace and volume of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza for distribution to Palestinian civilians, and prevent the conflict from spreading," a release from the State Department said.

A "handful of Americans" left Gaza on Wednesday and entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

The Palestinian Children's Relief Fund reported five American aid workers crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday.

Kirby called the exit of Americans "a significant breakthrough."

Approximately 400 Americans, as well as 600 of their family members, have been trapped in Gaza, according to the State Department.

The department's statement said while in Jordan, Blinken will underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and America's shared commitment to increasing delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, as well as the resumption of essential services, "and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza," the statement continued.

It said he will find ways to stem violence, tone down rhetoric, reduce tensions in the region and work with partners there to create conditions necessary for a "sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state."

In Tokyo, the department said Blinken will participate in the second meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting of 2023, where foreign ministers are likely to try to build on commitments made by leaders at the G7 Hiroshima Summit earlier this year.

Blinken will also meet with Japanese leaders to discuss support for Ukraine's economic recovery and energy needs in the face of the ongoing war with Russia. He will have similar talks with Korean officials while in Seoul.