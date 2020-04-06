Amid Confusion Around Tax Filing Deadline, TaxAct Survey Reveals That Mistakes and Misperceptions Are Common Among Tax Filers

Nearly half of respondents reported making a mistake when filing their tax returns; men nearly double women in admitting mistakes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With tax season now marked with major changes due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), many tax filers are also scrambling to confidently navigate the ever-evolving tax code ahead of the newly established July 15 filing deadline. This is according to a recent national survey from TaxAct®, a leading provider of online and digital tax software. In fact, the research revealed 44% of Americans reported making at least one mistake on a tax return at some point in their lives, with 57% of men confessing to mistakes compared to 32% of women who participated.

TaxAct logo More

The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in February—one month before the historic IRS announcement to extend the tax deadline due to COVID-19—uncovered an interesting correlation between the approach individuals take to filing their returns and their propensity to make a mistake. Only one-third (33%) of those who always self-file reported making mistakes at least once on their tax return, while nearly half (48%) of those who rely on others to file their return for them reported a mistake was made. Furthermore, confusion over the tax code (31%) was a top reason participants cited for not electing to file their own taxes. And of those who reported making mistakes on a past return, 57% surprisingly described their approach to doing their taxes as "slow and steady."

"Even under normal circumstances, filing a tax return is an emotional event for many people," said Curtis Campbell, president of TaxAct. "As we all try to adapt to drastic changes in our lives and in tax regulations, it's even more important that our customers feel our support. That's why we put such an emphasis on designing product features that help filers uncover the tax savings they deserve and prevent even our most meticulous customers from making a mistake."

With nearly two-thirds (64%) of Americans surveyed concerned they are not getting the biggest refund they could, TaxAct continues to offer tax filers the benefit of its $100K Accuracy Guarantee, which is the strongest accuracy guarantee in the industry. Combined with a host of new product features that were introduced by TaxAct earlier this season, filers can confidently file their returns knowing they have the tools to help them maximize their refund.

Limited understanding of deductions

Despite the craving to get more money back this tax season, the survey also revealed that 95% of Americans do not fully understand the changes to tax laws that could directly impact their refund. For example, only 46% knew about the recent change to the standard deduction, while even fewer (22%) knew that personal exemptions have been eliminated. Individual tax deductions, which vary greatly state by state, were also a major point of confusion for filers. Not one person surveyed was able to identify all of the real tax deductions when presented with a list that included both real and imaginary examples.

Changes to the tax code happen each year, and this tax season is no exception. In fact, as late as January 2020, the federal government released a list of credits and deductions that were extended for the 2019 tax year and retroactively extended for the 2018 tax year. A few of those include: