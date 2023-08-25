Amid controversy, Missoula City Council approves Johnson Street shelter contract
The Missoula City Council has voted to approve the operational contract to run the Johnson Street shelter for a full year.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is expanding its in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing development work with three new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts valued at more than $3 million combined. One contract, for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), is focused on developing a new type of antenna based on an emerging field called “quantum field theory,” that has promising applications for defense customers and in the energy sector. The second, also for the USSF, is looking at developing and printing low-cost CubeSats engineered to withstand harsh radiation environments, such as in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.
Amazon is running a sale on several Intel-powered gaming laptops. One model of the budget-friendly Acer Nitro 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever, while you can save up to 40 percent on Razer Blade laptops.
Homeworld 3's coming out early next year, but here's a preview of its new roguelike co-op.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten Korosec, who we absolutely adore.
Fed Chair Jay Powell reiterated his message that the Fed will keep monetary policy tight until the Fed brings inflation back to its 2% target.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.
Treat your bathroom to a budget-friendly upgrade with this gorgeous range of color options.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Nvidia addressed concerns about its ability to meet customer demand and the potential impact of fresh sanctions against exports to China during its latest earnings call.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.