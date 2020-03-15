Amid coronavirus buying, Amazon sold out of bottled water and toilet paper, too

Those toilet paper and water shortages at your local markets and big-box retailers have affected Amazon as well.

The company said over the weekend that it, too, is out of stock on many items, "especially in household staples categories," and is working "around the clock" and bringing on "additional capacity" to deliver orders.

"We're also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this pandemic and have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with our long-standing policy," Amazon said, in a blog post. "We actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policy."

Bottled water out of stock on Amazon More

How out of stock is Amazon?

For bottled water, many brands were completely out of stock Saturday, but by Sunday, Amazon had Evian and Nestlé Pure Life available. Dasani, Arrowhead and the Amazon brand purified water were still out of stock.

For toilet paper, Amazon says it won't have the Quilted brand available until April 17, with April 18 the day it will be able to start shipping the Amazon brand Presto paper towels, for a 24-count package.

The Brawny and Bounty brands of paper towels are out of stock.

If you really, really want to stock up on toilet paper, would you pay $10 shipping for Chinese brand? https://t.co/VINcRZKSvx — Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) March 14, 2020

Amazon notes that Prime Now, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market delivery customers can order food without having to worry about making contact with delivery people. "Orders not containing alcohol are eligible for unattended delivery, and will be left in a location specified by the customer."

At the many retail stores Amazon has across the country, including bookstores and the cashier-less "Go" stores, Amazon said it's doubling down on cleaning up, with a second shift of nightly cleaning. "We continue to educate employees on CDC guidance for maintaining healthy habits, and are offering flexibility for employees who need to stay home, plus paid time off for those who are diagnosed with the virus."

Despite the many Amazon employees who face the public, either in retail stores, making deliveries or process packages in fulfillment facilities, Amazon says it has asked employees to work at home if they can.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon out of stock on toilet paper and water; 'working hard' get back