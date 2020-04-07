Amid coronavirus, students flock to Kahoot! and Duolingo. Is it the end of language teachers?

Every day, Massachusetts seventh-grader Kaylyn Wilson takes a break from doing homework online and opens an app on her phone for a half-hour foreign language lesson.

“The boy has three green bikes and an egg,” the 12-year-old announced to her family in French at the start of her third week using the mobile app from Rosetta Stone, the language-learning software giant.

Wilson doesn't yet need to study a language for credit. But during the school shutdowns to contain the coronavirus, her father saw Rosetta Stone advertise free accounts for students – an offer other language-learning software companies have made as well. Wilson decided to give it a go.

“I really like learning French, and it doesn’t feel like a chore to me,” she said.

Kaylyn Wilson, 12, works through French exercises at home in Massachusetts on the Rosetta Stone app. Many language-learning software companies have offered students free accounts during school shutdowns to contain the coronavirus. More

As children nationwide settle into weeks and months of remote learning, educational technology companies are having a heyday, marketing their products as must-have solutions to keep students with internet access connected and engaged. Few were poised to do so as well as language-learning software companies, which have spent years honing the digitized, personalized, gamified experience of a self-paced education.

Programs like Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, Babbel, and Kahoot! have been used in schools for years, with a catch: They're usually paired with a teacher. The tools could supplement foreign-language and English language instruction, but a few schools quietly used them to fully replace a certified educator that was too hard to find or too expensive to hire.

CEOs of the companies have long stressed their software isn't meant to supplant educators. But with hundreds of thousands of new users logging in from home, a global test – at least for this corner of online learning – is underway: Just how well can students learn on their own, through software, without a teacher?

And how much will this digitized education experiment change learning once children eventually return to traditional classes?

“I do think that this is one of those watershed moments,” said Matt Hulett, CEO for Rosetta Stone. The company has added 10,000 to 20,000 new users each day since it dropped subscription fees.

Hulett wouldn’t share exactly how that translated to specific earnings, but he said the first quarter of 2020 stood to be a strong one for Rosetta Stone's consumer business, made of school and student accounts and adult subscribers.

Remote learning during coronavirus: Turn your home into a workable school

'Technology and teachers are intertwined'

“We believe that teachers and technology are intertwined,” Hulett said. “We don’t believe there’s a self-learning trend that’s going to replace teachers.”

But in this unusual time, marketing materials position the products as the home-schooling solution for the coronavirus epidemic.

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation leaving millions of kids across the U.S. doing their school work from home, the global language & literacy company, Rosetta Stone, is stepping up to help provide those work-from-home parents some relief," the company announced in press materials after it dropped subscription fees for students.