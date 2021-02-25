Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE STOBBE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year.

Flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades.

Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling, they say.

Another possible explanation: The coronavirus has essentially muscled aside flu and other bugs that are more common in the fall and winter. Scientists don't fully understand the mechanism behind that, but it would be consistent with patterns seen when certain flu strains predominate over others, said Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert at the University of Michigan.

Nationally, “this is the lowest flu season we’ve had on record,” according to a surveillance system that is about 25 years old, said Lynnette Brammer of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitals say the usual steady stream of flu-stricken patients never materialized.

At Maine Medical Center in Portland, the state's largest hospital, "I have seen zero documented flu cases this winter,” said Dr. Nate Mick, the head of the emergency department.

Ditto in Oregon's capital city, where the outpatient respiratory clinics affiliated with Salem Hospital have not seen any confirmed flu cases.

“It's beautiful,” said the health system's Dr. Michelle Rasmussen.

The numbers are astonishing considering flu has long been the nation's biggest infectious disease threat. In recent years, it has been blamed for 600,000 to 800,000 annual hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths.

Across the globe, flu activity has been at very low levels in China, Europe and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. And that follows reports of little flu in South Africa, Australia and other countries during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter months of May through August.

The story of course has been different with coronavirus, which has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States. COVID-19 cases and deaths reached new heights in December and January, before beginning a recent decline.

Flu-related hospitalizations, however, are a small fraction of where they would stand during even a very mild season, said Brammer, who oversees the CDC's tracking of the virus.

Flu death data for the whole U.S. population is hard to compile quickly, but CDC officials keep a running count of deaths of children. One pediatric flu death has been reported so far this season, compared with 92 reported at the same point in last year’s flu season.

“Many parents will tell you that this year their kids have been as healthy as they’ve ever been, because they’re not swimming in the germ pool at school or day care the same way they were in prior years,” Mick said.

Some doctors say they have even stopped sending specimens for testing, because they don't think flu is present. Nevertheless, many labs are using a CDC-developed “multiplex test” that checks specimens for both the coronavirus and flu, Brammer said.

More than 190 million flu vaccine doses were distributed this season, but the number of infections is so low that it’s difficult for CDC to do its annual calculation of how well the vaccine is working, Brammer said. There’s simply not enough data, she said.

That also is challenging the planning of next season's flu vaccine. Such work usually starts with checking which flu strains are circulating around the world and predicting which of them will likely predominate in the year ahead.

"But there's not a lot of (flu) viruses to look at," Brammer said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • There has been essentially no flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic

    The COVID-19 coronavirus has brutalized the U.S. over the past 12 months, killing half a million people and leaving millions more with lingering or little-understood aftereffects. The seasonal flu, on the other hand ... hasn't. February is typically the peak of flu season in the U.S., but "this is the lowest flu season we've had on record," dating back at least 25 years, Lynette Brammer, who oversees flu tracking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tells The Associated Press. Experts aren't quite sure why flu cases just haven't materialized in any significant number this year, though they have theories: anti-COVID measures like mask-wearing and social distancing have prevented flu transmission, the coronavirus has somehow muscled aside flu strains, a jump in flu vaccinations in the fall and winter, and virtual schooling, to name a few. "Many parents will tell you that this year their kids have been as healthy as they've ever been, because they're not swimming in the germ pool at school or day care the same way they were in prior years," Dr. Nate Mick, head of the emergency department at Maine Medical Center in Portland, tells AP. In recent years, the flu has hospitalized 600,000-800,000 Americans a year and been blamed for 50,000 to 60,000 deaths. Mick said he has "seen zero documented flu cases this winter." Other countries have reported similar flu droughts. Some experts are concerned about what the flu (and the common cold) will be like when it emerges again — the lack of flu cases leaves them with little data — but for now, the lack of influenza is a rare silver lining in the gray fog of the COVID-19 pandemic. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The myth of the male bumbler

  • Coronavirus infection leads to immunity that's comparable to a COVID-19 vaccine

    After 90 days, the immunity developed in response to a coronavirus infection is about as protective as a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study.

  • Some common-cold antibodies may help fight COVID-19; vaccine side effects could hamper mammograms

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies to the six coronaviruses that cause common colds cannot "neutralize" the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but antibodies to two of them might at least help the body fend off severe illness from the new virus, a small preliminary study suggests. German researchers studied 60 patients with COVID-19, including 25 who were hospitalized but not critically ill, 19 who required intensive care unit admission, and 25 who did not get sick enough to be hospitalized.

  • Ban on attending hospitals with pregnant partners 'may have contributed to maternity deaths'

    Rules that banned people from attending hospitals with their pregnant partners during the first wave of the Covid pandemic could have contributed to maternity deaths, a new report has suggested. Public messaging around the virus, such as "Stay Home", may have also "caused delays" in those who lost babies seeking care before they died, the report said. The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) research details how some women died alone in hospital because of restrictions. Investigators examined 19 maternal deaths in England in the early stages of the pandemic. "National and local policies were implemented to restrict the attendance of partners and families at hospitals to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 to patients, families, and the public," the report said. "These policies meant that women were alone when attending hospital... Partners were permitted to be on labour wards only when the woman was in labour and were asked to return home hours after the baby was born. "This contributed to decisions to delay attendance at hospital or to self-discharge. Several fathers told the investigations that they were unable to be present for the birth of their child." Seven of the 19 women, who died between March and May, died within 24 hours of the end of their pregnancy. Three died within a week and the others died within eight to 39 days. "The visiting restrictions at the time meant the women were unable to be with family members during their admissions," the report's authors wrote. "Investigations noted other instances when families did not have the opportunity to visit the woman prior to her death." They highlighted the case of one woman admitted alone because of the pandemic, adding: "This has caused the family great concern as they were unable to be with the woman when she collapsed and died." Some women feared catching Covid and "there were examples of women staying away from hospitals for as long as they could", the report's authors said. In one case, an emergency Caesarean section was delayed due to the extra length of time needed for putting on personal protective equipment (PPE). Two resuscitation attempts were delayed due to the additional time needed to put on PPE. The report also suggested some tests were avoided because they added the risk of virus transmission. The leading cause of death among the women was blood clots. The leading indirect cause of death was Covid. An NHS spokesman said: "Despite the pandemic, NHS staff have safely delivered thousands of babies over the past year while doing everything possible to protect patients and staff against the risk of the virus. Our guidance for local services to implement has always been absolutely clear that mums should be accompanied by their partners for childbirth."

  • You can spread COVID-19 by talking in hair salons or during a massage - even while wearing a mask, research suggests

    Talking expels viral particles that gravity could carry from person to person. Employees standing or leaning over clients might infect them.

  • What does senior year look like amid the pandemic?

    For high school students, the senior year experience is very different amid COVID-19.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • The more data we get, the more it seems vaccinated people aren't spreading the coronavirus

    A preliminary study from Israel suggests people vaccinated against COVID-19 have lower viral loads, which are linked to less spread of the virus.

  • 'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan convicted on two counts in domestic violence case

    "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan was convicted Tuesday on counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

  • Luann De Lesseps’ Clay-Covered Nude Photo Has the Internet Confused

    Luann de Lesseps’ took to her social media to share a nude photo of herself covered in yellow clay while on a beach vacation. Keep scrolling to see the snapshot sparking confusion.

  • The COVID vaccine system is unfair to those who need the shots most. This was predictable.

    Getting a COVID shot requires a mobile device or internet, tech skills to navigate websites, ability to travel, and time off work. Make this easier.

  • Side effect from COVID vaccines could produce abnormal mammogram results, doctors say

    Don’t fret irregular mammogram results after vaccination — they’re more common than you think.

  • Prosecutors Say 20-Year Veteran of NYPD Attacked Cop at Capitol ‘Like a Junkyard Dog,’ Beat Him With Metal Pole

    A former officer with the New York Police Department, whose duties once included guarding City Hall and the mayor’s residence, has been charged in what prosecutors describe as a rabid attack on a Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • 'COVID Zero' Is Unattainable; Acceptable Risk Is the Goal

    Ten years ago, a deadly infectious disease killed more than 36,000 Americans. The next year, it killed another 12,000. Over each of the following eight years, the same disease caused between 22,000 and 62,000 deaths. That disease is influenza — also known as the flu — and it ranks among the 15 leading causes of death in the United States. Talking about the effects of a typical flu season is somewhat fraught these days. We are living through the worst pandemic in a century, one that is of a different order of magnitude from the flu. In the early months of COVID-19, some people who were trying to deny its severity, including then-President Donald Trump, claimed that it was barely worse the flu. That’s false. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Soon, however, the flu will become a meaningful point of comparison. In coming months, COVID will probably recede, as a result of vaccinations and growing natural immunity. But it will not disappear. “Some people have gotten this idea that we’re going to get to ‘COVID zero,’” Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University told me. “That’s not realistic. It’s a fantasy.” COVID is caused by a coronavirus — known as SARS-CoV-2 — and coronaviruses often circulate for years, causing respiratory infections and the common cold. The world is not going to extinguish coronaviruses anytime soon, nor will it extinguish this specific one. The reasonable goal is to make it manageable, much like the seasonal flu. Fortunately, the vaccines are doing that. Israel, the country that has vaccinated the largest share of its population, offers a case study. One recent analysis followed 602,000 Israelis who had received a COVID vaccine and found that only 21 later contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized. Twenty-one is obviously not zero. Vaccines are almost never perfect. But the COVID vaccines are turning it into the sort of risk that people accept every day. Here’s a useful way to think about Israel’s numbers: Only 3.5 out of every 100,000 vaccinated people there was hospitalized with COVID symptoms. During a typical flu season in the U.S., by comparison, roughly 150 out of every 100,000 people is hospitalized with flu symptoms. And yet the seasonal flu does not bring life to a halt. It does not keep people from flying on airplanes, eating in restaurants, visiting their friends or going to school and work. The vaccines will not produce “COVID zero.” But they are on pace — eventually, and perhaps even by summer — to produce something that looks a lot like normalcy. The extremely rare exceptions won’t change that, no matter how much attention they receive. As Dr. Stefan Baral, a public health researcher and infectious disease expert, put it on Twitter: “Risk assessment? Absolutely! Risk mitigation? Absolutely! Risk management? Absolutely! Risk communication? Absolutely! Risk Elimination? Impossible.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say.

    Getting two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by about 95%, but not completely.

  • Parents of child who died of Covid share the warning signs of the virus in kids

    Parents of Gigi Morse, 6, say she seemed fine except for a few unusual ailments.

  • Punky Brewster Is Just the Latest Proof That Today's Kids Deserve Better Than ‘80s and ‘90s Reboots

    Seriously, who is Peacock's new 'Punky Brewster' even for?

  • Instagram Influencer Sparks Outrage After Posing Naked on Top of Endangered Elephant in Bali

    A 22-year-old Russian social media influencer is facing heavy criticism online for posing naked on top of an endangered elephant in Bali, Indonesia for her 553,000 Instagram followers. Alesya Kafelnikova received backlash for the short video she posted on Feb. 13, where she was filmed lying naked on top of a “critically endangered” Sumatran elephant, according to The Sun. In a follow-up post, Kafelnikova shared an image presumably with the same elephant and said in the caption, “To love nature is human nature.”