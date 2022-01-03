Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica set to send alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

Jacqueline Charles, Michael Wilner
4 min read
A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica is being returned to his native Colombia.

Mario Palacios Palacios was at Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday awaiting an extradition flight to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.

He was the first of two suspects on the run to be arrested within weeks of each other. The second, Haitian-Palestinian businessman Samir Handal, was arrested in November at the Instanbul airport after arriving on a Turkish Air flight from Miami. Also the subject of an extradition request from Haiti, he remains in Turkey where his case is before the courts.

Palacios, known as “Floro,” is accused of being one of the main executors of the plan leading to Moïse’s still-unsolved July 7 assassination, according to a Haitian police report obtained by the Miami Herald. He was presumably among 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans who made up a hit squad that stormed the president’s private residence in the middle-of-the-night, claiming to be part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration operation. After gaining access to the residence, the heavily armed commandos tortured Moïse and shot him multiple times, according to the police investigation.

In the aftermath, two Colombian soldiers were killed and 18 were arrested along with others. They are currently jailed in a Port-au-Prince prison, awaiting formal charges as an investigative judge in Haiti conducts a probe.

The fact that Palacios, like his fellow Colombians, has not been formally charged may have played a role in Jamaica’s failure to adhere to a request by Haitian authorities to extradite him even though the two Caribbean nations do not have an extradition agreement.

Jamaican Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte told the media that Haiti’s government had failed to supply the required evidence, which made it difficult to justify Palacios’ further detention since he was not charged with any offense.

“Furthermore what was supplied to us by Haiti did not meet any legal threshold,” she said.

Haiti’s new foreign minister, Jean Victor Geneus, however, told the Herald that he was only contacted by a Jamaican official on Dec. 30.

“She told me that the judiciary authorities of her country will request additional information about the extradition demand regarding Mr. Palacios. On January 1st, we were informed of the decision of the tribunal to deport him to Colombia,” he said, not saying who the official was. “The Haitian authorities were not given time to react to the prosecutor’s new demands.”

Haiti Justice Minister Berto Dorcé confirmed to the Herald that he also never received a formal demand from Jamaica seeking information on the accusations against Palacios.

“Never,” he said, adding that the government had hired an outside consultant on international law to examine the question of extradition in regard to the Jamaica case. “Not one correspondence.”

Jamaica Justice Minister Delroy Chuck did not respond to several messages seeking comment.

After the slaying that left Moïse dead and his wife, Martine Moïse, seriously injured, Palacios became a fugitive and was among several key suspects being sought after by Haitian police. Though a wanted poster had been issued days after the murder, it was only after Palacio’s arrest in Jamaica that Haitian authorities filed an INTERPOL Red Notice, alerting law enforcement worldwide that he was wanted and should be located and provisionally arrested pending extradition.

Palacios’ extradition to Colombia raises questions about the fate of the ongoing probe, which has been slow and stymied by allegations of political interference and the handling of evidence by the police. Of the 44 suspects arrested, Gilbert Dragon, a police chief and former guerrilla commander died in November from COVID-19 relations complications after authorities failed to get him timely medical assistance, according to the family and a local human rights organization.

Other suspects have also tested positive, while at least one of the Colombians also contracted tuberculosis, according to a source.

Palacios’ fate remains unclear in Colombia, where authorities were checking to see what laws there, if any, applied to his alleged actions. Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte previously told the McClatchy Washington Bureau and Miami Herald that the ex-soldier doesn’t have any criminal notice in the South America country. He also doesn’t have any criminal charges in the United States, where authorities are conducting their own probe to bring the assassins to justice.

