Amid downpours, region's roads flood
Parts of Hampton Roads was inundated by as much as four inches of rain Monday, making for treacherous driving conditions as many of the region's roads flooded.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
The majority of Vietnam’s population live in rural areas and often lack access to financial services because banks and other institutions open most of their physical locations in cities. MFast wants to change that with what it says is the leading financial services distribution network in Vietnam. The company announced today it has raised $6 million in its Series A funding round, led by Wavemaker Partners.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
"I have a dragon, he likes to move his tail..."
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
Content creation is work, but in such a rapidly shifting social media landscape, creators face an uphill battle fighting for fair pay and ownership of their content — typically without any institutional support. The CGA, which launched last week, describes itself as a “professional service organization” instead of a labor union.
If a number you don't recognize texts you, this phone hack could help reveal their identity.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers."
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.