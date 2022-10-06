Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities

3
KATHLEEN RONAYNE, MICHAEL CASEY and GEOFF MULVIHILL
·8 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In California's capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years.

Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job at a brewery and was evicted from his apartment in July. Now he carries a list of places where free meals are available and a bucket to mix soap and water to wash his hands, and to sit on.

“The bucket is part of my life now,” the 42-year-old said, calling it his version of Wilson, the volleyball that becomes Tom Hanks’ companion in the film “Castaway.”

Cities big and small around the country are facing a similar experience to Sacramento.

Fueled by a long-running housing shortage, rising rent prices and the economic hangover from the pandemic, the overall number of homeless in a federal government report to be released in coming months is expected to be higher than the 580,000 unhoused before the coronavirus outbreak, the National Alliance to End Homelessness said.

The Associated Press tallied results from city-by-city surveys conducted earlier this year and found the number of people without homes is up overall compared with 2020 in areas reporting results so far.

Some of the biggest increases are in West Coast cities such as Sacramento and Portland, Oregon, where growing homelessness has become a humanitarian crisis and political football over the past decade. Numbers are also up about 30% in South Dakota and Prince George's County, Maryland, and 15% in Asheville, North Carolina.

The data comes from the Point in Time counts the federal government requires communities to conduct to reflect how many people are without homes on a given winter night. The counts usually rely on volunteer census-takers and are always imprecise. This year's tallies were conducted amid the pandemic and advocates caution changed counting methods could have thrown off results.

Research has shown places seeing spikes in homelessness often lack affordable housing. Making matters worse, pandemic government relief programs — including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and a child tax credit that kept people housed who may have been on the streets otherwise — are ending.

Donald Whitehead Jr., executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless, said the counts are generally rising more where housing costs are jumping the fastest — but the government’s response makes a difference, too.

Some communities where numbers are down, he said, “are really looking at housing people versus criminalizing people and putting them in encampments.”

In Sacramento, where rents are soaring and officials disagree on how best to deal with the problem, homelessness has jumped 68% from 2020 to 2022 — the most among larger cities reporting results so far.

The surge has been driven in part by the city's legacy of being more affordable than other California cities, which has attracted new residents, overwhelming the housing market. People moving out of the San Francisco Bay Area, 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the southwest, have flooded Sacramento with more potential homeowners and renters, driving up prices.

A Zillow analysis found the average rent in July was $2,300 — a 28% increase since July 2019, before the pandemic began. Sacramento County’s median income was about $70,000 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The crisis has deepened even as things have improved in other California cities that have contended for years with homelessness. Sacramento's efforts to address the problem have been marred by years of squabbles between the city and county governments.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has made reducing homelessness a priority since taking office in 2017. The city now has more than 900 beds in shelters and motels, compared to about 100 five years ago and has moved to ban single-family zoning, a move that could make it easier to build more housing.

But so far, it hasn’t been enough.

“People are becoming homeless much faster than we are getting them off the street,” Steinberg told the AP.

Santos is among them. He’s been able to sign up for food assistance but is still on a waiting list to access other benefits, he said. Each night he hunts for a park bench that feels safe to sleep on. When he lost a suitcase to broken wheels, he got rid of some of his warmer clothing, a decision he regrets as the fall evenings get colder.

“Luckily I’ve been able to keep afloat with what I have,” he said.

Steinberg has advocated for adopting a legal right to shelter and a legal obligation for people to accept it when offered. The approach has drawn some criticism from advocates who say it’s just a means of taking the problem out of the public eye without providing meaningful help for those who need it.

County officials voted in August to ban camping along Sacramento's American River Parkway, with a misdemeanor charge for people who don’t comply. City voters will decide in November on a ballot measure requiring the city to open hundreds more shelter beds. But it would only take effect if the county agrees to pony up money for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Still, the rise in homelessness is not uniform across the country.

In Boston, the number of people sleeping on the streets and in shelters has dropped 25% over two years as advocates focused on finding permanent housing for those on the streets the longest.

In some cities, “housing first” policies intended to move the homeless into permanent homes have paid off. And while the pandemic brought economic chaos, an eviction moratorium, boosted unemployment payments and family tax credits prevented some people from becoming homeless at all.

Along with Boston, numbers have fallen by about 20% or more in Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Even in California, homeless counts are down in San Francisco, and growth has slowed significantly in Los Angeles.

The numbers have also dropped in California's Orange County, where there have been extensive efforts to remove encampments — though some advocates there question the accuracy of the count.

In Boston, Steven Hamilton moved into a new apartment in September after decades staying on a friend or relative’s couch or in a homeless shelter.

With the help of a program run by the Boston Medical Center, he was able to get a subsidized apartment in a public housing development. His portion of monthly rent is $281 — or about 30% of his Social Security payments.

“I’m grateful,” he said. “I am not looking to move nowhere else. I am going to stay here until eternity. I lost a lot of stuff. I’m not going through that again.”

After what he called a “horrible nightmare” in a shelter with residents injecting drugs in the bathroom, the studio apartment has changed his outlook. He’s planning to get furniture, save money for a car and hopes to invite his family for Thanksgiving.

“I have a place I can call my own,” he said.

Hamilton's studio apartment is the result of a Boston strategy whereby the city and area nonprofits use extensive outreach to get people who've been on the streets for over a year into apartments and then provide services such as drug treatment and life-skills training like budgeting with the help of case managers.

Since 2019, annual funding in Boston for homeless programs has jumped from $31 million to over $51 million.

Those efforts were bolstered last year by a city program that pulled together a list of homeless individuals to target for housing and other services. The city also moved to shut down one of its biggest homeless encampments, going tent-to-tent to assess the needs of those living there and referring more than 150 to shelters and other housing.

The efforts have not been seamless. There have been reports of a cleared-out tent city re-emerging. And family homelessness numbers, though down from 2020, have ticked up in the past year.

Still, the city has been able to reduce the numbers of homeless people to about 6,000, down 25% since 2020.

Boston's shelters have become less crowded even as Zillow found the city's average rent rose to $2,800 this summer — up 13% from three years earlier.

Housing advocates say prioritizing chronically homeless people ensures funds have the greatest impact, since the long-term homeless spend so much time in shelters. It also costs less to provide permanent housing than temporary shelter.

Lewis Lopez is among the success stories.

After cycling in and out of Boston shelters for several years, Lopez finally secured keys to his own apartment. No longer fearing his possessions would be stolen or he would get into fights over food, the 61-year-old felt he had finally gotten his life back.

“I felt so free, like a ton of bricks were lifted off my shoulders,” Lopez said of the studio apartment he has lived in for five years, paid for partly with federal funds.

“I felt like part of society again,” he said.

___

Casey reported from Boston. Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Kavish Harjai in Los Angeles contributed.

—-

Harjai is a corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • About 101,000 still without power in Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Fiona

    Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, about five years after Hurricane Maria also knocked out all power on the island. After hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona turned north and slammed into eastern Canada on Sept. 24, leaving more than a third of Nova Scotia without power.

  • Bengals kicker Evan McPherson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    Evan McPherson, who made two field goals during the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Miami Dolphins, is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

  • Uptick in arsons in Seattle neighborhoods have investigators on alert

    Seattle Fire Department investigators are working with the Seattle Police Department Arson and Bomb Squad to share information about the ongoing investigation.

  • markets live latest news pound euro ftse 100

    Income taxes to rise by £21bn despite Budget cuts FTSE 100 closed at 7,052.62 on Wednesday, FTSE 250 at 17,562.42 Dow Jones closed at 30,273.87, S&P 500 at 3,783.28 Ben Wright: Brace yourself for more nasty surprises from the financial world Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Uniswap leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 1.90% to $6.87. Seven additional currencies posted raises Thursday.

  • Zion and more: Five must-watch intriguing NBA players this season

    Precious Achiuwa and Onyeka Okongwu also make the list.

  • Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian

    JERUSALEM (AP) — ​​The Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The United States, European Union and United Nations had demanded an investigation into the death of second-grader Rayan Suleiman, which became the latest lightning rod in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as outraged Palestinians blamed Israel for his death last week. Rayan’s parents allege he was chased by Israeli soldiers on his way home from school and that he collapsed when troops appeared at his home in the Palestinian town of Tequa.

  • Toronto Festival Breakout ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Boarded by Charades for International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Daniel Goldhaber’s heist thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” has been boarded by Paris-based world sales banner Charades following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The breakout film played in the competitive Platform section at Toronto and was acquired by Neon for North America in a deal negotiated by CAA Media […]

  • Mini-Budget risked £50bn pensions ‘spiral’, says Bank of England - live updates

    Britain risks rolling blackouts this winter, warns National Grid What Truss could save by linking benefits to pay instead of soaring inflation FTSE 100 falls 1pc Ben Wright: Brace yourself for more nasty surprises from the financial world Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Silent films to live on in movie theater lobby card project

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — “Missing Millions" is a 1922 silent film with a darkly prescient title — like the vast majority from that era, the movie all but vanished in the ensuing century, survived mostly by lobby cards. More than 10,000 of the images once hung in movie theater foyers are now being digitized for preservation and publication, thanks to an agreement between Chicago-based collector Dwight Cleveland and Dartmouth College that all started when he ran into a film professor at an academic conference in New York. “Ninety percent of all silent films have been lost because they were made on nitrate film, which is flammable and explodable,” Cleveland told The Associated Press.

  • Kashkari Says Fed Is ‘Quite a Ways Away’ From Pausing Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The US central bank has not finished the task of bringing inflation down and is “quite a ways away” from pausing its campaign of interest-rate increases, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.“We have more work to do,” Kashkari said Thursday during a talk hosted by Bremer Financial Corporation. “Until I see some evidence that underlying inflation has solidly peaked and is hopefully headed back down, I’m not ready to declare a pause. I think we’re quite a ways away from a pa

  • Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever

    The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro frames are now made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, while the Pixel Watch housing uses 80 percent recycled steel

  • Stock market swayed by ‘back and forth’ with Fed: Strategist

    BlackRock Americas iShares Investment Strategy Head Gargi Chaudhuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market swings, volatility, the Fed's stance on inflation, the state of the labor market, and the outlook for the economy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Nord Stream Hit by ‘Gross Sabotage,’ Sweden Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The investigation into damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines “strengthened the suspicion of gross sabotage,” Sweden’s security service said. “Detonations” in the Swedish economic zone caused the pipelines’ extensive damage, it added. Moscow’s forces launched multiple rockets against the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 52 kilometers (32 miles) from the namesake atomic plant, on Wednesday night. Targets included residential apartment blocks, a hospital and other civilian objec

  • Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting

    The leaders of historic foes Turkey and Armenia on Thursday held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across Europe. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was also present at what appeared to be an informal gathering of the three leaders.

  • Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

    Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. The longevity and metamorphosis of the protests pose a new threat to Tehran, one unseen since the 2009 Green Movement protests brought millions to the street. The seemingly spontaneous and leaderless protests — largely fueled by the middle and upper classes — share some of the same strengths and weaknesses of those over a decade ago.

  • The Pixel 7 packs Google's Tensor G2 chip and starts at just $599

    After being teased back at I/O 2022, today Google announced the new Pixel 7 starting at just $599 and featuring a refreshed design, a Tensor G2 chip and a bunch of new photo and video enhancements.

  • Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell

    The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.

  • ‘Stranger Things’-themed Halloween display causing controversy in Illinois

    A family in Plainfield, Illinois, is causing a bit of controversy with their "Stranger Things"-themed Halloween display.

  • Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily BeastFirst, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents.But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already knew the Department of Justice was ready to hand Trump back a ton of personal records six days before she cla