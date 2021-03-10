Amid FBI probe, Texas official hired from big donor family

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump. Paxton, who is under FBI investigation over claims of using his office to help a political donor, gave a job in recent months to another supporter, a onetime neighbor whose family chipped in $50,000 to help the Republican fight a 2015 felony indictment. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under FBI investigation over claims of using his office to help a political donor, gave a job in recent months to another supporter: a onetime neighbor whose family chipped in $50,000 to help the Republican fight a 2015 felony indictment.

The hiring of Tom Gleason, a former ice cream company executive whose career had little in common with his new $95,000-a-year state law enforcement role, adds to the mounting examples of Paxton using his office in ways that have benefitted donors, friends and political allies. The Associated Press confirmed Gleason went to work for Paxton in December through documents obtained under open records law.

The job did not last long: Gleason was fired after less than two months, but records offer no explanation as to why.

Paxton declined to answer a question about Gleason during an online forum about technology on Wednesday. The attorney general's office and Gleason have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

In 2016, Paxton reported on financial disclosures that Gleason's father gave him $50,000 — one of the largest contributions to a legal defense fund the attorney general started after being indicted on felony securities fraud charges. More recent disclosures show Paxton also accepted lodging and airplane travel from Tom Gleason in 2019, but the documents do not say to where or the value of the trip.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty in the securities fraud case. He now faces separate legal troubles sparked last fall when much of his senior staff reported him to the FBI for allegedly breaking the law to help an Austin businessman. Gleason’s hiring is a connection between the two controversies.

Accepting gifts in exchange for favors is prohibited under the attorney general's internal guidelines, but the handbook makes no mention of hiring donors or supporters.

Noah Bookbinder, a former federal prosecutor and president of the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said Gleason’s hiring had the “reek of cronyism."

“It is surprising to me that Paxton, who is facing these problems, seems to keep doing the same thing repeatedly,” Bookbinder said.

Gleason, 64, began his career as a police officer in the late 1970s, but it’s not apparent from his resume what qualified him to review and advise an agency whose law enforcement priorities include child exploitation and Medicaid and voter fraud.

Hiring documents described him as the best candidate based on “over 40 years of experience as an experienced leader, motivator, problem solver, corporate re-organizer, marketing and sales expert.” That wording also appears in Gleason's resume.

Gleason and Paxton were briefly neighbors as recently as 2016, attend the same megachurch near Dallas and have shared a lawyer.

The contribution from Alfred Gleason came as the Gleason family faced its own court trouble in Paxton's hometown. After selling his Oregon ice cream business and moving to Texas in 2014, Tom Gleason was sued in suburban Dallas by the purchasers, who accused him of concealing financial problems with the company. Case records show proceeds from the sale went to Tom Gleason as well as his mother and father, Alfred Gleason. A lawyer who helped the Gleasons prevail in that lawsuit was Mitch Little, a member of Paxton's defense team in his securities fraud case.

Little did not respond to requests for comment. Alfred Gleason did not return messages seeking comment for this story. He told the AP in 2016 that he did not discuss his personal business with journalists.

Reached by phone, Tom Gleason said he does not speak to reporters and hung up. He did not respond to subsequent emails.

Paxton's hiring of Gleason is the latest example of one of his allies benefiting from the attorney general’s office.

Last April, Paxton intervened in a Colorado mountain community where a Texas donor and college classmate faced removal from his lakeside home under coronavirus orders. Five months later, Paxton’s deputies accused him of bribery and abusing his office to help real estate developer Nate Paul, who gave Paxton $25,000 in 2018 and employs a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extramarital affair.

By November, the eight deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI had all quit or been fired, including the longtime Texas Ranger who was the agency's head of law enforcement.

Gleason applied to a job reviewing the law enforcement division’s operations the same day it was posted and was hired the next week, according to documents from Paxton's office. His role was to give “advice on a full range of legislative issues involving law enforcement matters."

Gleason made multiple taxpayer-funded trips to Austin and requested a variety of organizational and budget documents, but his emails offer little other insight into his work.

The position was set to run up to six months, but Gleason barely lasted two. On Jan. 25, he was in Austin preparing to give a presentation, which the attorney general’s office declined to release. He was fired the next day.

A human resources manager later sent an email saying the agency would try to recoup the sum Gleason had already been paid for the three days after he was fired: $711.82.

____

Weber reported from Austin. Associated Press researcher Randy Herschaft in New York also contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • Capturing the moment a U.S. border patrol agent reaches out to a young migrant

    A native Texan, Latif has been covering the ebbs and flows of the migration story at the border since 2018. In recent weeks, a humanitarian crisis in Central America paired with changes in migration strategy in the White House have led to a surge in those trying to cross north to what they hope will be a better life in the United States. Within the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector of the border, Latif has seen the people smugglers move their operations around to evade the border patrol in the last three years, shifting just like the wide river that divides the United States and Mexico.

  • Did Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

    Democrats have passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan with not a single Republican vote in the House or Senate. It seems the GOP is making the same calculation that it made in 2009 when it did nearly the same thing to President Obama's Recovery Act — cast the bill as hyper-partisan (or ignore it in favor of culture war nonsense), and hope that people forget it by the 2022 midterms. Yet this may be a much larger political risk than it was in 2009. For one, the economy is already doing better than it was at the beginning of Obama's term. Unemployment is only moderately high and falling, whereas back then it was high and rising — and it stayed high through the 2010 midterms. This stimulus is also much larger than the Recovery Act; it is predicted to create the biggest economic boom in decades once the pandemic is over. Thirdly, the ARP is structured to be extremely difficult to forget. Much of the Recovery Act was tax cuts that were designed not to be noticed and relatively obscure infrastructure projects, whereas the bulk of the ARP is direct cash handouts to families and individuals — above all the famous $1,400 checks and a huge boost to the Child Tax Credit that will now arrive as monthly payments. That's probably a big reason why a recent poll found 75 percent of Americans support the ARP, including a whopping 59 percent of Republicans. Government help is more popular when one can see it happening! With any luck, the 2022 midterms will coincide with the best economy in decades and a lot of people with happy bank balances thanks to all this Democratic largesse. Republicans just might pay a steep price for voting against the wishes of even their own voting base. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick GarlandWhat does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Exclusive: Texas power regulator, under pressure to roll back storm prices, huddles with Wall Street

    The chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas huddled with Bank of America utility analysts on Tuesday as pressure mounted on him to reverse about $16 billion in emergency power pricing that would hurt power plant operators. The meeting came two days before PUC Chairman Arthur D'Andrea was due to rule on rescinding billions of dollars in charges levied on electricity marketers. If he reverses those charges, it would help retail marketers and hurt traders and power generators that stand to collect the money.

  • Zoom hearing adjourned after defendant found by police in the same place as witness

    A virtual hearing for an alleged assault case in Michigan was adjourned after the defendant was found by police in the same place as the witness.

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • Georgia Sheriff Reopens Investigation Into Mysterious Death of Kendrick Johnson

    Because people don’t typically die and then roll themselves up in floor mats, the mysterious death of Georgia high school student Kendrick Johnson being written off as a freak accident has never sat right with Black people who are familiar with the case—least of all, Kendrick’s family.

  • Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue local officials who don't comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's latest coronavirus-related executive order, which lifted mask mandates across the state. Paxton's ire was specifically directed at Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown, who said Tuesday that masks were still required inside businesses in the city and county and violators would remain subject to a $2,000 fine. They argued keeping the local mandate was allowable because it was developed by a public health authority, rather than the city council or Travis County Commissioners Court. But Paxton pushed back on that idea and said he would give them until 6 p.m. CT to reverse course or else he'll take them to court, sarcastically wondering on Twitter whether they were suffering from "oxygen deprivation" because of their masks. City/county leaders must not be thinking clearly. Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking. Whatever the case, they’ve tried this before. They lost. Travis County and Austin have a few hours to comply with state law or I’ll sue them. And they’ll lose again. pic.twitter.com/eDqT1QHvGP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 10, 2021 Abbot's order not only rescinds the mask mandate, but allows all businesses to operate at full capacity, a decision that has been met with skepticism from critics, including Adler and Brown, who believe the state has not reached a high enough vaccination rate to warrant easing pandemic restrictions so quickly. Read more at The Austin-American Statesman. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick GarlandDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Twitter Sues Texas Attorney General in Effort to Stop Civil Investigation

    Twitter filed a lawsuit Monday in an attempt to end a civil investigation that it said was started by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in retaliation for the company banning Donald Trump from its platform. Following the Capitol riots in January, Paxton announced he was investigating Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services and Apple for the “seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President of the United States and several leading voices.” As part of the investigation, Paxton sought documents regarding each of the companies’ “policies and practices regarding content moderation.” In its lawsuit Monday, Twitter argued that having to reveal the “highly confidential documents” to the public “would undermine their effectiveness, and compromise Twitter’s ability to effectively and efficiently moderate content on its platform.” Also Read: Google Faces New Antitrust Lawsuit Over 'Deceptive' Ad Practices “Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees,” Twitter said in the lawsuit. The company said it believes it is protected by the First Amendment and is now asking a judge to put an end to the investigation. Paxton announced last December that he was going after Google for using “deceptive” ad practices to manipulate ad auctions and drive up the price digital advertisers pay. Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Twitter Sues Texas Attorney General in Effort to Stop Civil Investigation At TheWrap

  • Capitol Insurrectionist Suspect Flees to Kenya, Is Deported Back to America to Face Justice

    The arrogance of white people never ceases to amaze me.

  • Dallas man dies while skiing with his son at resort in Montana, officials say

    A 60-year-old Dallas man died in a skiing accident in Montana, officials say.

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick GarlandDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • The wild ride that made Rudy Giuliani, 'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell, and Fox News targets in the mother of all defamation cases

    The crusade to overturn the 2020 presidential election results may be the biggest libel case in American history.

  • ‘Misguided and unsound’: States call on new Education Secretary to stop protecting student loan servicers

    Eleven state financial regulators are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to rescind Trump-era regulations that they say are insulating student loan servicers from more oversight.

  • California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

    A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California and remained at large Wednesday — despite a manhunt that shut down a major downtown Los Angeles freeway at rush hour — as prosecutors and two law enforcement agencies tried to deflect blame for the error. Steven Manzo, 23, was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

  • Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom

    As persistent drought and climate change threaten the Colorado River, several states that rely on the water acknowledge they likely won't get what they were promised a century ago. Republican lawmakers approved an entity that could push for more of Utah's share of water as seven Western states prepare to negotiate how to sustain a river serving 40 million people. “There’s a massive disconnect all centered around climate change,” said Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, which opposed the legislation.

  • Ex-Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleads not guilty to charges from U.S. Capitol riot

    Klete Keller was one of hundreds of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, and was recognized in part by the Team USA jacket he had on.

  • Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials over local mask mandates

    Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week to lift the statewide mask mandate, despite warnings from health officials about reopening prematurely.