Amid fiscal crisis, school staff members oppose plan to give superintendent a stipend

A proposal that would have given Hartford Public Schools Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez additional pay was tabled at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, but not without stirring controversy.

The additional pay proposal, which was listed on the meeting agenda, would have authorized Hartford Board of Education Chair Philip Rigueur to “negotiate a stipend, or other form of compensation” for Torres-Rodriguez for extra duties she has taken on over the last year. But before it could be discussed, the proposal was tabled by board member AJ Johnson.

“The superintendent has been very clear to speak to this fiscal cliff we are in as the ESSER funds dry up and the board of education anticipates a $100 million deficit,” said Carol Gale, president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers. “So in light of that, for the superintendent to be asking the board to put more money into her salary appears on the one hand financially irresponsible and the other very poor role-modeling. People all over the district have been covering vacancies.”

But the district said that the proposal was worded unclearly and that it caused some confusion. The money was never intended to go directly to Torres-Rodriguez, but instead act as a monetary donation, according to HPS spokesperson Jesse Sugarman.

“There was a proposal for the board of education to consider additional compensation for the superintendent for assuming the interim role as chief academic officer, in addition to her role as superintendent,” said Jesse Sugarman, district spokesperson. “If compensation had been considered and approved, it would have been exclusively utilized as a monetary donation to benefit Hartford Public School students. At the superintendent’s explicit request, this compensation would not have personally benefitted her.”

Torres-Rodriguez assumed the extra role of chief academic officer after Madeline Negrón left over the summer to become the superintendent in New Haven. Among the many responsibilities outlined for the role, Torres-Rodriguez has to directly supervise and evaluate several staff, including the directors of curriculum, directors of college and career readiness, multilingual learners and world languages, and school climate and culture. Negron, who served as the previous chief academic officer, received $192,167 per year for the role.

Dr. Kondra Rattley from North Carolina has been hired by the district to fill the position starting Jan. 8.

Torres-Rodriguez, who earned $278,871 last year, is the highest paid municipal employee in the city. Paul Foster, deputy superintendent, follows next at $195,000 per year. By comparison, Mayor Luke Bronin took home $174,494 in 2021-2022.

Several residents and educators also questioned the timing of the proposal, given the fiscal issues facing the district.

“When I want to donate something, I take my own personal dollars and donate something,” said Hyacinth Yennie during the public comments. “This is not a good message we are sending here. This is just the wrong message, especially now. Our teachers are stressed and our staff are stressed. We should be talking about giving them a bonus.”

The district has long struggled to attract and retain talent. Approximately 10% of Hartford’s certified teaching positions remain unfilled, translating to 156 open spots, 60 of which are for classroom teachers. In 2022, the vacancy rate was 16% with 243 openings.

In addition, the district faces several fiscal challenges as federal COVID-19 relief dollars expire. Hartford, which received $152,771,970 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, has $60 million left for the rest of this school year, according to the district.

“We are currently in a $100 million deficit,” said Hartford teacher Tiffany Moyer-Washington during public comments. “Teachers have experienced a pay freeze and received a raise that did not reflect the cost of living. On average, Hartford teachers work 45 minutes to an hour longer than our surrounding districts. At our school, we are currently understaffed. Our special education teacher is suppose to be assigned to 12th grade only but is covering 11th and half of ninth grade with no extra compensation or stipends. At a time such as this, it’s not a time to vote yes on a stipend.”

