Amid Flagstaff's housing struggles, Habitat for Humanity's 'starter homes' offer another path to homeownership

FLAGSTAFF — While Habitat for Humanity's second "starter home" on Butler Avenue was under construction over the past year, Sarah Andrews would often daydream about the ways she would make the space feel like home if it were ever hers.

She pictured how to arrange the furniture, what to hang on the walls and ways to make it feel warm and welcoming.

After a lengthy selection process, Andrews can now start turning some of those design dreams into reality after she was recently chosen from a pool of nearly 700 applicants.

"I was kind of wishing it into existence in a way and envisioning myself in this house," Andrews said last week at the dedication ceremony for her new home.

"It just feels amazing to know that I can make it my own, like truly my own," she said. "I can put things in this house that will make it feel supportive specifically to me and my needs and I can have the people that I love most in the world and to share that space with them."

Andrews, who works for the city's public library system, has spent the years since her graduation from Northern Arizona University in 2020 navigating Flagstaff's expensive rental market. After multiple housing options fell through, she was eventually able to move in with three roommates. It's an arrangement that might be cheaper than living alone, but often brings with it its own challenges.

It's also not an uncommon arrangement, according to data in a report from Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy. The report highlights the need for about 7,441 additional housing units to adequately house all Flagstaff residents.

Andrews' mother, Prescott resident Julie Jaquette, was during that time helping her look into converted buses or vans and tiny homes as possible affordable housing options. But neither had really picked up steam and were still quite costly, Jaquette said.

Andrews had grown frustrated with the inflated cost of living and was considering leaving town when she learned of Habitat's starter home program last year.

Now, she's able to remain in the community as one of the city's newest homeowners.

"She has a future now," Jaquette said. "And she can thrive instead of just getting by."

Habitat for Humanity adjusting to local needs

The starter home program was developed in Flagstaff over the last two years in response to the city's 2020 official housing emergency declaration and, more broadly, the affordable housing shortage across northern Arizona.

Instead of the single-family "forever homes" that Habitat has built in the past, these homes are meant to change hands every few years while providing an investment opportunity for homeowners during the time they live there.

"Starter homes provide hope," said Eric Wolverton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona. "It provides our emerging generations a small glimpse of an opportunity to become a homeowner."

Under this new model, buyers will pay $1,000 down and a monthly mortgage of $1,000 or less. In return, they will earn $10,000 in equity savings for each year they live in the home, which they will collect in full when they move out. The program requires residents to live in the home for between three to 10 years.

Three starter homes should be able to host about 15 families over the course of 30 years, generating almost $1 million in savings during that time, Wolverton told The Republic last year.

Each Habitat starter home is about 500 square feet and includes a full bath, kitchen, living area and staircase leading to a lofted bed area. The homes are also built with sustainable features including heating and cooling powered by solar panels.

The homes, which cost between $100,000 and $125,000 to build, are funded entirely through cash and in-kind donations. The first two homes were sponsored by the M3F music festival, the Arizona Lottery Gives Back program and other donors, with Wespac Construction providing free contracting services.

Building is able to continue year-round, with construction students at Coconino Community College completing the framing for the homes off-site.

With the completion of the first two starter homes, the organization is now shifting its focus to scaling up with the construction of 40 homes in the Timber Sky development at Woody Mountain Road and Old Route 66 over the span of four years. Wolverton said he hopes to break ground on the property sometime next summer.

The Flagstaff Unified School District is also working with Habitat to develop land near its administration building for 12 starter home specifically for faculty and staff amid staffing troubles exacerbated by local housing costs, Wolverton told The Republic.

Flagstaff is in desperate need of housing

As of January 2021, housing in the city cost 33.5% more than the national average, according to the Morrison Institute report. It also said half of renters in Coconino County are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

The average rent for a studio apartment in Flagstaff has reached $1,800 per month, with median home prices hovering around $770,000, Wolverton said.

These prices are forcing many residents, like Andrews, to consider leaving the area for somewhere more affordable.

"Every single home that we can build means that we're keeping another family here in town," he said.

While celebrating the significant milestone for Andrews and the starter home program at last week's event, Wolverton reminded everyone that this is just the beginning.

"We're not going to solve this affordable housing problem overnight," he said. "Today we get to celebrate the future that Sarah has in Flagstaff but we have to remember, we have a lot of work to do."

