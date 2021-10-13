Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar's foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August.

The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from the country.

This week, the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives held face-to-face talks with Taliban leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital — the first such meetings since the Taliban blitz.

Al Thani told an audience of counterterrorism specialists in Doha that Qatar believes the international community should urge the Taliban “to take the right steps and to incentivize" that — rather than talking only of penalizing them for “negative steps."

“We see that it’s very important to provide guidance for them," he said. “This will create an incentive for progress and for the way forward."

“This will help the moderate power (voices) to also provide an incentive to be more influential and more effective in their government,” Al Thani added.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington has made it clear in talks with the Taliban this week that the group will be judged by their actions on issues related to combating terrorism and protecting human rights.

He declined to discuss “various carrots and sticks” approaches related to Afghanistan’s central bank reserves, currently frozen abroad and inaccessible to the Taliban leadership.

“We engaged on a practical and pragmatic basis with the Taliban, as we have done in recent weeks, focusing on security and terrorism concerns,” Price told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. The Taliban and U.S. share common concern about the more radical Islamic State group in Afghanistan, but the Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the U.S. in fighting IS.

However, the most pressing issue facing Afghanistan is deepening poverty, with the country heavily reliant on international aid. Its financial system is collapsing and millions face hunger. The Taliban are struggling to pay the wages of most teachers, doctors and some half-million civil servants. Prices of food staples have increased and the country is struggling to import medicine because it is blocked from the global financial system.

The EU on Tuesday announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion), including 300 million euros ($346 million) that had been committed earlier, to help the Afghan people amid the crisis. The United States, the single biggest donor to Afghanistan, provided $330 million this year.

“Isolation will never be an answer,” Al Thani said at the Global Security Forum in Doha. “Engagement is required with whoever is governing Afghanistan because abandoning Afghanistan would be a big mistake.”

The forum, organized by The Soufan Center, drew speakers in-person and virtually from U.S. security and counterterrorism agencies, as well as officials and experts from other countries.

Qatar's role in stabilizing Afghanistan has become increasingly vital in the wake of America's chaotic troop withdrawal and the hurried U.S. airlift of more than 100,000 people from Kabul in August. The tiny gas-rich Arab nation served as a transit point for some 60,000 evacuees.

Qatar describes its role as that of a mediator in talks with the Taliban. The U.S.-Taliban deal known as the Doha Agreement was signed in Qatar in February 2020, paving the way for the U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

The Taliban say they want international recognition, warning that weakening their government will affect security and spark an even bigger exodus of migration from the country. They also face an increasingly active Islamic State group, which has ramped up attacks in recent weeks, including a suicide bombing Friday at a Shiite mosque in the city of Kunduz that killed 46 worshippers and injured scores.

The international community has condemned some Taliban actions since the U.S.-backed Afghan government crumbled. The Taliban have brought back public hangings and other brutal tactics. They have only allowed girls to return to primary school but have barred them from going to high school in all by one province. Women have not been allowed to return to work.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is among those in Doha this week, said the Taliban reject the imposition of external ideologies and political models on Afghanistan.

“The differences of ideas, ideologies, ethnicities, languages is a reality, and this reality must be acknowledged,” Muttaqi told an audience at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. “Just as we are able to grasp differences of others with us, our expectation is that others also grasp our differences with them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

    The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom. Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland.

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • Hezbollah accuses US of meddling in Lebanon's port probe

    Hezbollah accused the U.S. on Wednesday of interfering in Lebanon's investigation into last year’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, with the aim of implicating the militant group and its allies. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadallah's response to criticism from a State Department spokesperson comes amid a developing crisis engulfing the domestic probe. The investigation was temporarily suspended Tuesday amid legal challenges from defendants against lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar.

  • ICJ rejects Kenya case in Somalia maritime border row

    Judges rule largely in Somalia's favour in a row over a potentially oil-rich area of the sea.

  • US Claims Bitcoin Mining Crown Following China Crackdown

    The U.S. has become the world leader in bitcoin mining following China's renewed crackdown of the industry, the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance says.

  • Macron announces plan for small reactors by 2030 in nuclear push

    France is looking to expand its nuclear energy portfolio with the construction of a new small reactor by 2030, President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday.

  • Taiwan asks Australia to support regional trade bid

    A Taiwan official has asked Australia to support its bid to join the CPTPP pan-Pacific trade pact, which China opposes, saying Taiwan can boost high technology trade flows and demand for Australian minerals. Support for Taiwan's bid would also "send a strong message" to Australian businesses impacted by China's recent boycotts of Australian products, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative, Elliott Charng, told a parliament committee in Canberra on Tuesday. "Economic sanctions imposed on Australia by China reinforce the argument of engaging with Taiwan more closely and more deeply," he told the committee.

  • Husband and wife would-be nuclear spy pair in US Marshals custody after first court appearance

    A husband-and-wife pair of alleged would-be spies who attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships will receive court-appointed defense attorneys and have been sent to jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following their first court appearance on Tuesday.

  • 'Fantasy land': International aid to Afghanistan will enrich the Haqqani Network, House Republican argues

    International plans to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan are bound to enrich the hardened terrorists at the core of the Taliban’s new regime, according to a House Republican who deployed to Afghanistan in the U.S. Army.

  • Putin denies Russia is using gas as a weapon - live updates

    Rail bosses to slash thousands of jobs in scramble to implement £2bn of cuts Four more energy firms on the verge of collapse Interest rate rises are coming – here's how to protect yourself FTSE 100 inches higher despite GDP miss; Wall Street dips on inflation worries Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin’s gas war with Europe is far from over Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Not ‘Dumb’ Enough for Lehman Moment, StanChart CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government won’t allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis, the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Yea

  • Inside the gargantuan civilian effort to get remaining Americans out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

    Project Dynamo is still evacuating Americans and US visa holders out of Afghanistan even after Western militaries have all withdrawn from the country.

  • U.S. asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. prosecutor on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order continued pre-trial detention for a man charged with spraying a chemical on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said evidence showed "escalating conduct" by Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, who the prosecutor alleged was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud. Collyer said prosecutors do not believe Lazar entered the Capitol building during the riot.

  • India's Tata Motors nabs $1 billion for EV plans

    Indian auto heavyweight Tata Motors is planning a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup, staked by the big TPG Rise Climate fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ.Driving the news: Tata is creating a new unit that aims to develop a portfolio of 10 EVs over the next five years and, working with Tata Power, build out charging infrastructure in India, the company said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two funds are investing $1 billi

  • Temporary ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik doesn’t want to be ‘distracting,’ says shows should be ‘neutral to pleasant’

    Mayim Bialik has temporarily taken on the job of Jeopardy! host — she'll work solo through Nov. 5 and then share duties with champion Ken Jennings while a permanent choice is selected — to replace Mike Richards, who left the job amid scandal only days after taking it on. However, the actress has long dealt with public scrutiny over her stance on issues such as vaccines.

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.

  • US Marine who slammed the Afghanistan withdrawal in viral video plans to plead guilty, lawyers say

    Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is hoping to avoid jail time and receive a discharge that would let him keep some military perks, per The Washington Post.

  • Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the U.S.-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw" and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria. Turkey said police in northern Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched by the YPG, which Turkey says is a terrorist group.

  • Letters to the Editor: The pesky Constitution is slowing liberals down. Thank goodness

    Some of the left believe much of the country supports the fundamental changes they want to our government structure. They're wrong.

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.