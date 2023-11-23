Amid G20 summit, Scholz and Meloni urge Putin to withdraw from Ukraine

At an online meeting of the G20 countries, Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, and Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, called on the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war and withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

Source: AFP, Barron's citing Scholz and Meloni at a joint press conference in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine’s territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz said.

At the same time, Meloni welcomed Putin's proposal to work towards peace in Ukraine but added "we must not forget that in Ukraine there is an aggressor and a [party that was] attacked."

"It is simply enough for Russia to withdraw its troops from the invaded territory," she added.

Background:

Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg disagreed with the proposal of his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár to stop the fire in Ukraine and start peace negotiations with Russia.

Before that, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested that Russia's attack on Europe after the end of the war in Ukraine without the complete defeat of Moscow was only a matter of time.

On 20 November, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that if Russia is not defeated, it will attack again.

Support UP or become our patron!