Amid growing coronavirus threat, Mexico's president says he's putting trust in good-luck charms

In recent weeks, as Mexico's neighbors to the north and south have restricted air travel and closed schools and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has nonchalantly portrayed his country as one on the sidelines of the global health crisis.

"Pandemics ... won't do anything to us," he said on Monday while accusing the media and his political opponents of exaggerating the threat of the virus.

He has declined to close his borders or ban travel from particularly afflicted countries and has brazenly ignored recommendations from his own deputy health minister that Mexicans refrain from greeting each other with a customary hug and kiss.

At a large rally over the weekend, López Obrador waded proudly into the crowd, kissing children and embracing supporters. He has made a show of waving off offerings of anti-bacterial gel. And on Wednesday, before appearing at another large event, he showcased a collection of good-luck charms that he carries with him, including Catholic scapulars and a U.S. 2-dollar bill.

"They are my bodyguards," he said, smiling.

He has remained defiant even as the peso tumbles to a historic low amid growing concerns about the impact of the virus and mounting fears of a global recession.

His stance has drawn comparisons to that of President Trump, who for weeks downplayed the risk of coronavirus in the U.S., as well as to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently dismissed extreme measures to contain the disease as "hysteria."

It has also generated a wave of criticism of López Obrador, a leftist populist who was elected in a landslide in 2018.

"His irresponsibility is almost criminal," Mexican political analyst Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez wrote in a column in Milenio newspaper on Monday.

In recent days, Mexico has taken several measures to slow the spread of the disease, including suspending the country's national soccer league and closing schools for one month, beginning Monday. Some states have gone further, closing schools sooner and urging residents to stay home.

Yet Mexico has declined to limit travel, even from countries with major outbreaks, a move that top officials have acknowledged is partly to protect the country's vastly important tourism sector, which accounts for more than 8% of the nation's GDP. Significantly, Mexico has not been conducting extensive health screenings of arriving travelers.

Epidemiologists have warned that bolder measures are needed — and fast.

Mexico says it has confirmed only 118 cases of COVID-19 — all in people who recently traveled out of the country or came into direct contact with somebody else who had. On Wednesday, it recorded its first death from the virus — a man who suffered from diabetes and who first showed symptoms on March 9. Officials say the country is still in Phase 1 of the pandemic, meaning there have been no cases of community transmission.

But experts say the government's failure to conduct widespread tests makes it impossible to conclude that the virus has not spread within Mexico.

Alejandro Macias, a former federal health official and an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Guanajuato, said it is "very probable" that Mexico already has community transmission.

"This is how the virus has acted around the world, and there's no reason to think that it should behave any differently here," Macias said.

He noted that the number of cases has escalated rapidly — from just seven on March 9 — and said he was sure that health authorities have been privately pressing for more extensive testing. "But they are trapped in a difficult situation with few resources," he said.

He criticized López Obrador for not devoting more resources to combating the virus and for downplaying its risk. "He doesn’t have the qualifications to have opinions on an epidemic," Macias said.

Health experts around the world have warned about the limited capacity of hospitals to treat large numbers of patients who have fallen critically ill from the virus.

Those concerns are magnified in Mexico, where the healthcare system is undergoing a major transition. Since taking office on a pledge to fight corruption, López Obrador has slashed healthcare funding, mandated changes in the way hospitals purchase drugs and medical supplies and moved to replace the country's longtime insurance system with universal healthcare.