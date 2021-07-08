Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights at Howard University in Washington, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN LEMIRE and ASHRAF KHALIL
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled new efforts to help protect voting rights as complaints have grown louder from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House has not done enough to fight attempts by several Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

President Joe Biden met with civil rights leaders in the West Wing, while Vice President Kamala Harris announced $25 million in new spending by the Democratic National Committee to support efforts to protect voting access ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden and his team have repeatedly promised a major push on voting rights after Senate Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill last month. The president last week told reporters that he planned on “speaking extensively” on voting rights and that he would be “going on the road on this issue.”

So far, a major speech has not happened and a trip has not occurred, leading to rising frustration from those in his own party who view the GOP crackdown on voting rights as an existential threat to both Democrats and democracy.

That pressure has only mounted after a Supreme Court decision limited the ability of minorities to challenge state laws that Democrats say are discriminatory under the Voting Rights Act. Biden has brought in outside advocates for meetings at the White House and has consulted advisers on the best strategy for combating restrictive new laws.

Thursday's speech from Harris, tasked with leading the administration’s response to voting rights challenges, was expected to be the first in a series of events from her on the issue, and aides were discussing a Biden speech potentially as soon as next week, according to two White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

“This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters -- that your vote matters,” Harris said. “We want to help to make sure your vote is counted, and that is because our democracy is strongest when everyone participates.”

Several states have enacted voting restrictions, and others are debating them, as Republicans have seized on former President Donald Trump’s false claim of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election as a pretense for passing new legislation curtailing ballot access.

Democrats have grown nervous that the new laws could suppress turnout for next year’s midterm elections when the party is trying to hold on to very narrow margins in both chambers of Congress.

“Folks, it is never too early to defend your rights,” Harris said. “With these new laws that have been passed, or they’re trying to, we have to start now to finish strong.”

But some Democrats and voting rights activists believe that the White House did not start nearly soon enough. A number on the left have grown frustrated, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who declared in a recent interview that “the president needs to lead out front and be very vocal on this issue.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill have already tried to respond with a sweeping voting and elections bill that Senate Republicans united to block. Most Republicans have similarly dismissed a separate bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court previously weakened.

Those roadblocks have increased focus on the Senate filibuster, which, if left in place, would seem to provide insurmountable opposition to the pair of sweeping voting rights reform acts currently in Congress. Republicans have been unanimous in their opposition, and it would take the elimination or at least modification of the filibuster for the bills to have a chance at passage. Moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona so far have expressed reluctance to change the Senate tradition.

Although not abandoning hope of a legislative solution, the West Wing has been shifting focus to other measures to protect the vote, including legal remedies pursued by the Department of Justice and in individual states, according to the officials. There also will be an emphasis on boosting voter turnout, with aides pointing to the successes Democrats had in getting out votes last year during the height of the pandemic.

Biden believes "that voting is a fundamental right for the American people,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki this week. “He is going to use every lever at his disposal to advocate for that.”

Officials concede, though, that turning out voters is always harder in a nonpresidential election year. Some frustrated aides, seeing the reality in the Senate, believe too much of a focus has been placed on federal legislative measures and think that civic and business groups can also play a role in fighting the voting restrictions, noting that an outcry in Georgia helped water down some of the GOP's proposed plans.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling last week upheld voting limits in Arizona that a lower court had found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act. It was the high court’s second major decision in eight years that civil rights groups and liberal dissenting justices say weakened the civil rights-era law that was intended to eradicate discrimination in voting.

Many Republicans continue to question the 2020 election’s outcome, despite the absence of evidence of fraud. Republican elected officials in a number of states have responded by enacting restrictions on early voting and mailed-in ballots, as well as tougher voter identification laws, prompting some liberals to demand that Biden do more.

“We’re past the point where we’ve lost faith that he’s going to do it on his own,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund. “Where’s your voting rights tour? People have already started to call this out. That’s just going to escalate.”

___

Lemire reported from New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harris announces DNC will invest $25M in voting rights initiatives

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that the Democratic National Committee will invest $25 million in various voting rights initiatives as several Republican-led states pass laws that restrict access to the ballot box.

  • Boris Johnson rapped over lavish Caribbean holiday

    Boris Johnson has been rapped on the knuckles over his declaration of a lavish New Year’s holiday in the Caribbean. The Commons Committee on Standards rejected a finding by Parliament’s sleazebuster that he had broken the MPs’ code of conduct. Its conclusions include urging MPs in future to avoid seeking or accepting gifts or hospitality on the basis of “complex and unclear funding arrangements, which are by definition opaque, lack transparency and run counter to the principle of openness”.

  • Harris announces $25 million investment in voting initiatives by the DNC

    Speaking at her alma mater Howard University on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Democratic National Committee will invest $25 million in voting rights initiatives.

  • Fauci tells unvaccinated to ‘get over’ politics of COVID vaccines as variants spread

    “Try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community.”

  • Stocks To Watch: IBD 50 Firm In Recovery Mode After Record Earnings

    Among leading growth stocks, our IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick is Medifast. The company manufactures weight and disease management products.

  • The Stock Market Sinks as Investors Search for What’s Next

    Jitters—from rich valuations to the possibility of waning fiscal and monetary stimulus to Covid surges---sent the three major indexes tumbling.

  • Facebook 'lost' important rule on dangerous individuals for three years - oversight board

    Facebook "misplaced" guidance on an important exemption to its rules on dangerous individuals and organizations for three years, the company's independent oversight board said on Thursday. The board, which was created by the company to rule on a small slice of contentious content decisions, said it had overturned Facebook's original removal of an Instagram post encouraging people to talk about the solitary confinement of Abdullah Ocalan, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). It said the content should never have been removed, but it also said that after it selected the case, Facebook found a relevant piece of its internal rules had "inadvertently not transferred" to a new review system in 2018.

  • 'Big tech is out of control': Trump announces lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

    President Trump announced that he would be filing a class action lawsuit against the social media companies associated with Facebook, Twitter and Google over claims of violating First Amendment rights.

  • UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

    The United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.23 billion) to the European Union as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement, according to the EU's consolidated budget report for 2020. The report adds that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros.

  • AMC and GameStop’s Slide Just Ended. The Stocks Rebounded.

    Earlier on Thursday, both stocks were poised to continue their longest losing streak since May. They turned around and closed in the green.

  • How To Save When You Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    Day 8: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. Throughout the month of July, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the...

  • LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve U.S. IPO after Beijing's crackdown

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd has shelved plans for an IPO in the United States due to Beijing's clampdown on overseas listings by domestic firms, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. It is the first Chinese firm known to have pulled back from IPO plans since China's cybersecurity regulator toughened its approach to oversight last week with an investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc just two days after its New York debut. Beijing also said on Tuesday it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that triggered a sell-off in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

  • Dow Jones Closes Down 260 Points After Unexpected Rise In Jobless Claims

    The Dow Jones traded moderately lower in today's market but closed off its highs of the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also traded lower.

  • Hybrid school won't go away even when the pandemic does

    America's public schools are ready for a return to classrooms this fall, but virtual learning still isn't going away.What's happening: Whether to accommodate some families or cover for teacher shortages, many schools are holding onto remote classes for the fall. But much more than remote work, remote learning has been littered with problems and inequities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: At the end of the 2020–21

  • Kendall Jenner is ready for summer in $144 tie-dye workout set

    Long live the tie-dye trend.

  • One NFL coordinator doesn’t believe Bears OLB Khalil Mack was great last season

    Bears OLB Khalil Mack remains one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. But one NFL coordinator isn't convinced Mack had a great 2020 season.

  • Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

    The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights, will make the announcement at her alma mater, the historically Black Howard University. "This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters," Harris will say, according to remarks provided by the White House.

  • Jim Whitehurst left IBM to get another shot at being a CEO, he tells Barron’s

    Jim Whitehurst, who guided Red Hat’s sale to IBM for $34 billion, tells Barron’s he knew he couldn’t move up at Big Blue.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”

  • Biden to sign executive order curtailing noncompete clauses

    President Biden is expected to issue an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules to limit the use of noncompete clauses, the White House announced Wednesday.Why it matters: Noncompete clauses "force workers to sign away their right to take jobs in similar fields, often for months after leaving a job. These are increasing income inequality and helping hold down Americans' wage," analysts say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.T