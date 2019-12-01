Amid Heroism in London, Gnawing Fear of a Simmering Terrorism Threat

Forensic personnel conduct a fingertip search at the cordoned off area on London Bridge in central London, Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, following a terror attack Friday. A man wearing a fake suicide vest was subdued by bystanders as he went on a knife rampage killing two people and wounding others before being shot dead by police on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON — It was midafternoon when Mike Finnerty, who sells cheese at his Borough Market shop just south of London Bridge, realized that something was wrong. An unusual flow of people had suddenly gathered in front of his stall, he said, and they seemed “alarmed.”

What he did not know was that a man dressed in black and armed with knives had gone on a murderous rampage in a grand meeting venue called Fishmongers’ Hall on the opposite side of the bridge, just north of the Thames River. But Finnerty sensed the danger Friday, he would later tell the BBC and write on Twitter.

So he and another employee rushed some customers — a couple from Vancouver and a young American man — into a cheese refrigerator and locked the door. Then he called the police.

The “operator said it was an attack and not to move,” he wrote. He said he could hear shouting outside the door, but he and the group huddled together in “pretty close quarters.”

Susan Vinn, 57, was smoking outside her office adjacent to Fishmongers’ Hall about 2 p.m., when she saw people running over the bridge. And Craig Heathcote, a filmmaker, was walking there when, he told the British broadcaster Sky News, someone said:

“Get out of the way. Someone’s got a knife.”

Saturday, Britain grappled with the aftermath of another terrorist attack in the heart of London just as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Two people were killed and at least three were wounded in Friday’s attack.

In a statement, the Islamic State group said the assailant had carried out the attack in its name and added that he had done so “in response to calls to target coalition countries.” The phrasing indicates that the attacker was inspired by group’s ideology and refers to a speech by a former spokesman, who urged followers to carry out attacks in any way they could, including stabbing.

This attack, police said, had been carried out by a man wearing a fake bomb vest, a former prisoner who had been convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012. Authorities identified the suspect as Usman Khan, 28, of Stafford, England, who was released from prison last year, apparently after agreeing to wear an electronic tag.

He was part of a gang that plotted in 2010 to plant explosives in the toilets of the London Stock Exchange, authorities said, and possibly attack other British landmarks and prominent figures like Boris Johnson, then the mayor of London.

The rampage Friday, near the same bridge where a terrorist attack by a group men in June 2017 left eight people dead and dozens injured, raised questions about the efficacy of Britain’s prison rehabilitation system and about the release from prison of Khan, despite warnings from the judge at his trial about the threats he still posed.

In his judgment, Lord Justice Brian Leveson said there was “no doubt that anyone convicted of this type of offense could legitimately be considered dangerous.”

In February 2012, Khan was given an indeterminate sentence, with a minimum term of eight years, but the Court of Appeal replaced it in 2013 with a 16-year fixed-term sentence. He was released in half the time.

The attack occurred two weeks before a pivotal general election, and Johnson, now prime minister, is under pressure. He told reporters Saturday that he wanted to “toughen up” sentences.

“I have long argued that it is a mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early,” Johnson said.

Saturday, the Parole Board, which carries out risk assessments on prisoners to determine whether they can be safely released, said in a statement that it had not reviewed his case. Khan appeared to have been released automatically, “on license” — meaning under certain conditions — “without ever being referred to the board,” it said.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Justice said it had began an urgent review of the license conditions of convicted terrorists released from prison.

Along with questions about the case came praise for the bystanders who had charged the suspect as he made his way along the bridge. One man wielded a fire extinguisher, video footage on social media showed. Another brandished an ornamental whale tusk that had been torn from the wall of Fishmongers’ Hall, according to local reports.

The assailant was wrestled to the ground in the street outside the grand hall. A man wearing a suit and tie can be seen removing a knife and walking away from the suspect. He was later identified as an off-duty member of the transport police.