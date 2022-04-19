Amid high gas prices, inflation, here's how to save money as you head back to the office

Charisse Jones, USA TODAY
·4 min read

After working remotely for the past year, Rahul Iyer, 45, says he's back in the office three days a week, just as grocery prices are on the rise and gas is as high as $5 a gallon.

But Iyer, an engineer who lives in Mesa, Arizona, says he learned to be frugal in the wake of the Great Recession more than a decade ago. And those lessons are coming in handy as he resumes commuting amid the highest inflation in four decades.

"I was laid off five times in a year during the recession,'' Iyer says. "We've always been trying to find ... how can we save a nickel, save a buck, save a penny.''

RUDE RETURN: Gas prices, inflation, make some want to work from home even as offices call workers back

AMTRAK OFFICE: Free food, nice views but spotty Wi-Fi: What it's like to work from Amtrak's business class

Rahul Iyer takes his lunch to work, bypasses the company gym and takes other steps to shave the costs of commuting now that he&#39;s back in the office.
Poll reveals worries about gas, food costs

He's not alone. After many offices closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are increasingly demanding that their staffs be back on site at least part of the time, and some workers are concerned about the costs of commuting amid rising inflation and gas hitting a record high last month.

A Harris Poll conducted for USA TODAY found that 78% of employees were concerned about being able to afford gas for their commutes, while 72% fretted about the price of food and 38% were concerned about paying the fare to travel on public transportation.

"After two years without many of these costs, get ready to see a chunk of your paycheck disappear each month," Sara Rathner, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said in an email.

In addition to gas, "commuting also puts wear and tear on your car, so there are maintenance costs to consider,'' Rathner says. Parking can cost commuters a few hundred dollars a month in some cities, and fares for public transportation can add up to more than $100 a month, she adds.

Going back to the office brings other expenses. "The cost of dining out was up 7% in February 2022 compared to one year before,'' Rathner says. "Refreshing and maintaining a professional wardrobe can also be pricey."

How can we fight inflation?

But there are ways to save.

On Friday evenings, Iyer and his wife map out what they'll take for lunch for the next week, then head to the supermarket over the weekend with their shopping list.

"Usually on a Saturday or Sunday we're helping each other cook and prepackage lunch for the coming Monday through Friday,'' he says. He says he probably saves about $13 a day bringing lunch from home.

Iyer also has decided to skip the company gym. "I ran the numbers,'' he says, adding that it would cost him $25 a month to exercise there, compared with the $11 he pays at another gym. "I told them point blank I'm not going to join.''

Additionally, instead of hitting the vending machine at the office for drinks, Iyer chooses to sip flavored water from his own reusable container. And there's no need to spend money at Starbucks, because he prefers to make his own chai at home.

But there's one big expense he's willing to absorb.

Iyer could pay $4 a day to commute on the bus. But that would require him making two transfers, and spending 90 minutes traveling to his office in Chandler, Arizona.

While a gallon of gas is $3.50 to nearly $5 depending on where he fills up, Iyer says, he'd rather pay at the pump and drive 20 minutes to work than lose time trekking on public transportation.

“Your time is worth more,'' he says.

How do you beat gas prices?

Here are some other tips from Rathner at Nerd Wallet.

If you drive, you should shop around. "Use an app like GasBuddy or map your route on Google Maps or Waze to see gas prices at nearby stations.''

Tap into loyalty programs. Fuel programs might trim your bill by a few cents a gallon. And check with the loyalty program at your grocery store to see if you can earn points when you shop that ultimately pare the price of gas at the chain's gas stations.

Consider your credit card: A cash-back card may allow commuters to get 2% or more cash back when you buy gas.

WHEN WILL INFLATION END?: After a string of 40-year highs, will inflation slow down? Some economists think so.

INFLATION HITS HIGH: Inflation rose at fastest pace in 40 years in March as consumer prices jumped 8.5%

Drive less: "If it’s realistic for you to carpool, take public transportation, bike or walk, or even work from home a day or two per week. That can save you quite a bit of money over time,'' Rathner says.

If you're on public transit, check if your company will help: Some employers offer monthly subsidies to workers taking public transportation or allow staffers to cover those costs with pre-tax income.

Purchase a weekly or monthly transit pass: "If you rely on transit for both work and going out, this can lower the cost per trip,'' she says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation 2022: Tips to save money amid high gas, food prices

