Amid jail deaths, Riverside County considers separating coroner from sheriff

Riverside County officials are considering severing the office of coroner from the sheriff's department in a bid to increase public confidence that investigations of deaths in the sheriff's custody are impartially conducted.

Although most other coroners in California are also consolidated with their county's sheriff's departments, the separation would follow a practice in place across the nation.

Supervisors Manuel Perez and Kevin Jeffries authored a joint proposal, to be considered at the scheduled board meeting Tuesday, that would task the county's Executive Office with studying the possibility of making the coroner and public administrator offices independent from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"In recent discussions and public comment, a recurring theme has been the potential conflict of interest — or even the perception of a conflict of interest — involved in having the coroner and the sheriff as one entity," Jeffries and Perez wrote.

The county has been dealing with a surge in jail deaths over the past two years, with 19 people dying in the county's custody in 2022, the most in more than 15 years. The Desert Sun reported last year that the department had blown legally-mandated deadlines to report some of those deaths to the California Department of Justice, and when it did it reported false information.

In February 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched a civil rights investigation of the department, citing a concerning increase in the county's in-custody deaths.

The sheriff's department has announced another 10 in-custody deaths this year.

And the deaths aren't the only scandals the department has faced this year. One deputy, who has since resigned, was charged with an extortion scheme in which he is accused of pressuring women on the county's house arrest program to send him sexually explicit material in exchange for more lenient treatment. County lawyers are accused in several civil suits of compelling the women to sign release of liability agreements in exchange for small payouts. And another since-resigned deputy is accused of transporting 104 pounds of fentanyl, with the department saying he's suspected of cartel ties.

Federal civil suits over the 2022 inmate deaths have been mounting this year against the department, with families alleging their relatives did not receive adequate medical care and that the department is not being forthcoming and transparent about its investigations of the deaths. Many of those families have persistently called for the separation of the coroner's bureau from the sheriff's department.

Families of those who have fallen ill or died in the county's custody often face overwhelming challenges to obtaining basic information about the condition of their incarcerated relatives or their causes of death. Among the relatives of people who died last year, many are still awaiting coroner's bureau autopsy reports and the completion of the department's internal investigations of the incidents.

While acknowledging the requests of the bereaved, the board of supervisors proposal took a more measured approach to the action, saying "a complete cost-benefit analysis of options should be performed," and adding that doing so is not an indication the department has done anything wrong.

"While there is no evidence of any improprieties in Riverside County regarding the operations of the coroner’s office under the sheriff, the optics of a potential conflict of interest can lead to a loss of confidence in our institutions," the supervisors wrote.

The move, if completed, would be a return to independence for the county's medical examiner. Coroners conduct autopsies to determine causes of death, certify death certificates, and transport and remove bodies, among other things. In Riverside County, the coroner's office was placed under the control of the sheriff's department in 1999, after having previously operated as a stand alone department. California is among three states in the nation that do not mandate a separation of the coroner from the sheriff.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday, if it passes, a report should be returned to the board within 90 days.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

